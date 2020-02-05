Golden Corral Appeals to All Appetites and Personalities in Vibrant New Campaign

America’s #1 buffet and grill unveils new ‘You Are What You Eat’ campaign

Raleigh, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Golden Corral has been “The Only One for Everyone” for nearly 50 years, offering guests a signature, endless buffet that features a diverse array of delicious food for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The brand’s latest television spot, which plays on the classic adage “You Are What You Eat,” builds a colorful depiction of exactly what Golden Corral does as The Only One For Everyone – attracts appetites of all styles and preferences. The campaign will hit the airwaves nationwide on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

“Individuality is at the core of Golden Corral,” said Senior Vice President of Marketing Tim Schroder. “With so many delicious items on our buffet, we truly appeal to just about any personality, any individual and any craving. This campaign was created with our one-of-a-kind brand experience at its core and to help us break away from the ‘sea of sameness’ among competitive restaurant advertising.”

Created by The VIA Agency, the ad is a funky, tasty, vibrant celebration of the unique personalities and plates people pick at the only restaurant that can truly boast having something for everyone. Claire Cottrell directed the commercials. Cottrell, an award-winning, Los Angeles-based director and photographer, is interested in the simplicity of humanity’s imperfect beauty – be it in film, food, fashion or design.

To view the ad, click here .

“The opportunity to interpret a strong strategy in a new way with a new look and feel, was truly exciting for us,” said Group Creative Director Teddy Stoecklein. “It freed us up a bit and allowed the insight that people can look like food as another way to express that Golden Corral is the Only One for Everyone.”

Golden Corral’s legendary, endless buffet features an abundant variety of high-quality food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Guests can choose from over 150 items including USDA grilled to order steaks, pork, seafood and shrimp alongside traditional favorites like pot roast, fried chicken, meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, fresh salads and more. At Golden Corral, there’s something for everyone, and guests can come together to eat as they please.

About Golden Corral

Founded in 1973 and based in Raleigh, N.C., Golden Corral is the nation’s largest grill-buffet restaurant chain with 483 restaurants operating in 40 states. Golden Corral strives to make pleasurable dining affordable for families across America. While this commitment begins each day by preparing delicious food, Golden Corral also believes in providing outstanding hospitality and giving back. Service to others is a hallmark of the Golden Corral brand. Golden Corral restaurants nationwide have long been strong supporters of the U.S. Military and DAV (Disabled American Veterans). Golden Corral is also the founding sponsor of Camp Corral , a free “week of a lifetime” summer camp for children of wounded, disabled or fallen military families. For more information, visit goldencorral.com and follow Golden Corral on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About The VIA Agency

Helping clients grow through creativity since 1993, The VIA Agency is a full-service advertising and marketing agency located at the historic Baxter Library in Portland, Maine. VIA clients include: Lowe’s, L.L.Bean, Unilever (Klondike), Arm & Hammer, Perdue, and Golden Corral among others. They have been recognized as a Top 10 Place to Work by Ad Age, and this year, VIA was named a Best Workplace by Inc. and an Ad Age Small Agency of the Year (Gold). For more information, please visit www.TheVIAAgency.com .