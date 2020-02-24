Golden Chick Unveils Plans for Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field

Popular chicken brand to have location on first base side of new stadium rapidly growing quick-service chicken brand brings its top of the category offerings to the new Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field including its Original Golden Tenders , 5 ounce Big & Golden Chicken Sandwiches, famous fresh hot yeast rolls and delicious sides.

“We cannot wait for Texas Rangers fans to get a taste of our premium chicken offerings while they take in the new stadium and cheer on their home team,” said Jim Stevens, president of Golden Chick. “After 50 plus years, it was time to give baseball fanatics what they were missing. Now they can catch us on and off the field, as we also sponsor the famous Dot Race.”

Starting March 31, opening day at Globe Life Park, fans will be able to grab favorites from the Golden Chick concession stand located on the first base side of the main concourse outside section 127. Following each dot race during the sixth inning, a discount offer will be provided to be used at Golden Chick locations across the metroplex.

“We are excited to continue our relationship with Golden Chick and bring The Original Golden Tender to Rangers fans at Globe Life Field,” said Jim Cochrane, Texas Rangers’ senior vice president of business partnerships and client services.

The Golden Chick concession stand will open two hours prior to the first pitch.

About Golden Chick

Founded in Texas in 1967, Golden Chick is a family-oriented, quick-service restaurant that prides itself on perfecting its Golden Fried Chicken, Golden Roast Chicken and Golden Tenders®, along with offering a variety of other chef-inspired menu items. The brand was ranked the #4 chicken franchise by Entrepreneur and included in Nation’s Restaurant News’ Top 200 Restaurants in 2019. With dine-in, drive-thru, catering and home delivery service capabilities, the Golden Chick restaurant chain has more than 185 locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Florida. For more information about Golden Chick, its signature menu items, or how to become a franchisee, please visit http://goldenchick.com and like us on Facebook .

Media Contacts:

Julia Monter

julia@thepowergroup.com

972-415-3434

Caroline Bullard

caroline@thepowergroup.com

214-546-9040