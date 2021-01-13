Golden Chick’s First Modular Constructed Restaurant to Open in 2021

Growing chicken franchise implements new way to approach restaurant development

Dallas, TX ( Restaurant News Release ) Golden Chick is kicking off 2021 with innovation in restaurant design and development by introducing the franchise’s very first modular constructed building. The first restaurant is scheduled to be installed in Saginaw, Texas this month with an expected opening in March, with two more installations in the pipeline for the first half of the year in Snyder and Refugio, Texas.

“This new model will allow our franchisees to go-to-market quicker than ever before, while reducing the overall development and operational costs,” said Jim Stevens, president of Golden Chick. “The introduction of our first modular constructed restaurant is just one of many exciting announcements we have planned for this year. We are continuing to expand to new locations and introduce new menu items – you never know what we have up our sleeves. We are thankful for our partners that helped get us here and look forward to continuing the momentum we established last year.”

Using modular construction for restaurant development is not only cost effective, saving 10-15 percent overall, but allows for consistency and efficiency with the building process taking approximately five weeks to complete. The building is constructed off site then transported to the final destination for completion. Golden Chick’s modular restaurant design will feature a drive-thru as well as an area for online order pick-ups in a 1,920-square-foot space. A 1,400-square foot model without interior seating is also currently in development and will be equipped with a drive-thru and walk-up order window.

“Our team’s vision to implement modular construction into Golden Chick’s system has been in the works for a few years,” said Larry Nelson, Golden Chick’s vice president of development. “We took our time to research and work on the development process to ensure it was done correctly, setting the standard for excellence high. Our family of franchisees have been anticipating the introduction of this model and we expect the demand for it to continue to grow.”

The corporate owned restaurant in Saginaw will be located at 1400 North Old Decatur Road.

About Golden Chick

Founded in Texas in 1967, Golden Chick is a family-oriented, quick-service restaurant that prides itself on perfecting its Golden Fried Chicken, Golden Roast Chicken, Big & Golden

Chicken Sandwich and Golden Tenders®, along with offering a variety of other chef-inspired menu items. The brand was ranked the #4 chicken franchise by Entrepreneur, included in Nation’s Restaurant News’ Top 200 Restaurants in 2019 and is ranked in the top 200 of Restaurant Businesses’ Top 500 Chains for 2020. With dine-in, drive-thru, catering and home delivery service capabilities, the Golden Chick restaurant chain has 200 locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Florida and Louisiana. For more information about Golden Chick, its signature menu items, or how to become a franchisee, please visit http://goldenchick.com , like us on Facebook and check out our Twitter .

Media Contacts:

Julia Monter; Brooke Herigon

The Power Group

julia@thepowergroup.com

brooke@thepowergroup.com

972-415-3434; 573-864-2245

