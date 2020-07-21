Golden Chick Franchisee Signs 20-Unit Deal for Las Vegas Expansion

Texas-based chicken brand to land in Sin City in 2021

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Golden Chick is excited to announce one of its tenured franchisees, Chris Aslam, has officially signed a 20-unit deal to expand into the Las Vegas market, a first for the Texas-based brand. The rapidly growing quick-service chicken franchise known for its Original Golden Tenders

, Golden Roast Chicken, famous hot yeast rolls and new Big & Golden Chicken Sandwich currently operates 192 restaurants across Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Florida and recently entered Louisiana.

“Chris has been a great addition to our franchisee family who runs five highly successful Golden Chick restaurants in North Texas and we could not be more proud to announce that he will now be a major part of our expansion in the Las Vegas market,” said Jim Stevens, president of Golden Chick. “As a Texas-born brand with a 50+ year heritage, we are thrilled to soon be operating in a city as great as Vegas. Chris continues to grow his business and now will own the rights to an additional 20 Golden Chick locations! We are getting closer to our goal of 500 restaurants by 2030.”

Aslam serves as the president of the Dallas Restaurant Association and has been a part of the Golden Chick team for three years. Currently he has a total of five restaurants throughout North Texas.

“I am excited to bring Golden Chick’s goodness to Sin City for the very first time,” said Chris Aslam, CEO of Rock Strategic, LLC. “I fell in love with Golden Chick as a brand before I decided to join the family as a franchisee. I am confident that the community of Las Vegas is going to share that love. My team cannot wait to meet our future guests and serve them for years to come.”

The first location in the Las Vegas market is scheduled to start construction before the end of this year.

About Golden Chick

Founded in Texas in 1967, Golden Chick is a family-oriented, quick-service restaurant that prides itself on perfecting its Big & Golden Chicken Sandwich, Golden Fried Chicken, Golden Roast Chicken and Golden Tenders®, along with offering a variety of other chef-inspired menu items. The brand was ranked the #4 chicken franchise by Entrepreneur, included in Nation’s Restaurant News’ Top 200 Restaurants in 2019 and is ranked in the top 200 of Restaurant Businesses’ Top 500 Chains for 2020. With dine-in, drive-thru, catering and home delivery service capabilities, the Golden Chick restaurant chain has more than 190 locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Florida. For more information about Golden Chick, its signature menu items, or how to become a franchisee, please visit http://goldenchick.com , like us on Facebook and check out our Twitter .

Media Contact:

Brooke Herigon

brooke@thepowergroup.com

573-864-2245