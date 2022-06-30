Golden Chick Extends Irresistible Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich Throughout Summer

Texas-based brand gives customers more time to enjoy Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) You asked and Golden Chick answered! With the incredible customer response to the limited-time offering, the growing chicken concept is extending its promotion period for the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich. The item will officially leave the menu August 21.

The savory seasoned sandwich grabbed customers’ attention because of the unique flavor, crafted by Golden Chick. Instead of using oil as a binding agent like other brands’ Nashville Hot Chicken, Golden Chick chose to create its own preparation for the dish. Other brands use a process that utilizes a spicy oil that often overpowers chicken and mouths, can make the sandwich soggy, and overall, leaves a mess on hands, clothes and faces.

Working with vendors and diving deeper into what would work best from an operational standpoint, the brand found that if the chicken breast was dipped in seasoning straight from the fryer, it would bind to the breading, and nestle into the cracks. And to ensure that mouths wouldn’t be scorched, the team created a balanced spice blend including chile powder, cayenne, brown sugar, and a hint of cinnamon. Placed on a freshly baked yeast roll and topped with pickles and signature Lotta Zing® Sauce, the hand-breaded chicken breast creates a sandwich uniquely Golden Chick.

“To date, the Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich has been one of our strongest limited-time menu options and it soon became a promotion we couldn’t stop,” said J. Sullivan, Golden Chick’s executive chef. “When the Golden Chick team planned the sandwich, our main focus was delivering a truly unique take on a trendy flavor. Through testing, we saw the pitfalls of the traditional Nashville Hot oil and carefully evaluated other avenues to explore. When we tested a dry seasoning and saw how the residual oil from the frier on the breading reacted with it, we knew we had developed something special. And clearly customers agree!”

The brand is capitalizing on the sandwich’s success with a brand-new ad series launching soon. Golden Chick’s “Man on the Street” campaign took to Dallas and McKinney, Texas to blind taste test the Nashville Hot Chicken and updated Big & Golden® sandwiches. The campaign captured genuine reactions – which were overwhelmingly positive.

The spicy yet subtly sweet Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich is up for grabs at all 210 Golden Chick locations for $5.49 as an entree, and $8.49 in a combo meal with a Southern-style side and a 30-ounce drink until August 21.

About Golden Chick

Founded in Texas in 1967, Golden Chick is a growing quick-service restaurant franchise that prides itself on providing delicious food and great customer service. The family-oriented brand is the creator of the Original Golden Tenders® and the Big & Golden

Chicken Sandwich, along with other chef-inspired menu items including its Golden Roast Chicken and Zagat recognized Chicken Salad. In 2021 Golden Chick was included in Nation’s Restaurant News’ Top 200 Restaurants (#174) and ranked in the top 200 of Restaurant Businesses’ Top 500 Chains. Focused on innovation and growth, Golden Chick recently introduced its first modular constructed restaurant. With dine-in, drive-thru, curbside pickup, catering and third-party delivery service capabilities, Golden Chick has more than 210 locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, Louisiana and soon Nevada. For more information about Golden Chick, or how to become a franchisee, please visit http://goldenchick.com , like us on Facebook and check out our Twitter .

