Golden Chick Expands Corporate Team with New Hires and Promotions

Growing chicken franchise promotes Julie Burt and hires Nayely Casillas and Lindsey Orenstein

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Golden Chick , the Texas-based fast-casual chicken franchise, announces the promotion of Julie Burt to district director and the hiring of Nayely Casillas to certified field trainer and Lindsey Orenstein to brand marketing director. Burt, Casillas and Orenstein will all assist in supporting the brand mission and helping the 209 existing franchise locations expand.

“We are thrilled to bring aboard new team members and promote from within to put their expertise and knowledge to use for the continued expansion of the Golden Chick brand,” said Mark Parmerlee, President and Chairman of Golden Chick. “Our new female leadership executives will be integral contributors for the company from training for planned new restaurant openings, expanding our digital and social marketing efforts, and providing operational and training leadership to franchise operators.”

The brand is thrilled to welcome its new brand marketing director, Lindsey Orenstein. Orenstein will oversee all digital, social and public relations initiatives for the Golden Chick brand. Additionally, she will lead efforts to launch Golden Chick’s first customer loyalty program. She joins Golden Chick with over seven years of experience in previous roles as national marketing coordinator for Pizza Inn and marketing manager and customer experience manager of Interstate Batteries.

Julie Burt was promoted to district director of Golden Chick after working for five years with the brand. Burt joined the team in 2016 as a corporate trainer and has been consistently working her way up the ranks, with a recent promotion to manager of field training in 2020. Burt joined Golden Chick with more than 20 years of experience in the fast-casual restaurant industry. She spent 20 years working at Wendy’s, holding positions spanning from cashier to training store manager.

Golden Chick also brings aboard Nayely Casillas as a certified field trainer. Casillas worked within the restaurant industry with Grandy’s Restaurants and brings years of experience helping train restaurant team members and ensuring they are set for success. Casillas will be working closely with franchise owners, operators and staff members on the training team. She will be instrumental in the success of the over 25 new restaurants planned to open in 2022.

About Golden Chick

Founded in Texas in 1967, Golden Chick is a growing quick-service restaurant franchise that prides itself on providing delicious food and great customer service. The family-oriented brand is the creator of the Original Golden Tenders® and the Big & Golden

Chicken Sandwich, along with other chef-inspired menu items including its Golden Roast Chicken and Zagat recognized Chicken Salad. In 2021 Golden Chick was included in Nation’s Restaurant News’ Top 200 Restaurants (#174) and ranked in the top 200 of Restaurant Businesses’ Top 500 Chains. Focused on innovation and growth, Golden Chick recently introduced its first modular constructed restaurant. With dine-in, drive-thru, curbside pickup, catering and third-party delivery service capabilities, Golden Chick has more than 209 locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, Louisiana and soon Nevada. For more information about Golden Chick, or how to become a franchisee, please visit http://goldenchick.com , like us on Facebook and check out our Twitter .

Media Contacts:

Meagan Byrne; Madeline Black

The Power Group

meagan@thepowergroup.com

madeline@thepowergroup.com

More from Golden Chick

The post Golden Chick Expands Corporate Team with New Hires and Promotions first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.