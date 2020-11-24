Golden Chick Donates $15,040 To The National Breast Cancer Foundation

The quick-service chicken franchise gives back in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) This October, Golden Chick teamed up with the National Breast Cancer Foundation in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In addition to its sales of co-branded face masks on the Golden Chick website, the quick-service chicken franchise vowed to donate over $10,000 to the foundation.

“I am humbled to lead a franchise that is focused on giving back to the community,” said Jim Stevens, president of Golden Chick. “By partnering with the National Breast Cancer Foundation, we hope to make resources more accessible to those who are impacted by this disease.”

Golden Chick presented The National Breast Cancer Foundation with a $15,040 check at its corporate headquarters in Richardson, Texas this week. The monetary donation supports women in their battle against breast cancer, focusing on education, detection, navigation and inspiration by reaching 52 women at outreach events, providing 17 mammograms, assisting 300 patients and delivering 30 HOPE Kits (filled with items to help provide comfort during treatments).

Interviews are available upon request to discuss donation and partnership.

About Golden Chick

Founded in Texas in 1967, Golden Chick is a family-oriented, quick-service restaurant that prides itself on perfecting its Golden Fried Chicken, Golden Roast Chicken, Big & Golden

Chicken Sandwich and Golden Tenders®, along with offering a variety of other chef-inspired menu items. The brand was ranked the #4 chicken franchise by Entrepreneur, included in Nation’s Restaurant News’ Top 200 Restaurants in 2019 and is ranked in the top 200 of Restaurant Businesses’ Top 500 Chains for 2020. With dine-in, drive-thru, catering and home delivery service capabilities, the Golden Chick restaurant chain has more than 190 locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Florida. For more information about Golden Chick, its signature menu items, or how to become a franchisee, please visit http://goldenchick.com , like us on Facebook and check out our Twitter .

Media Contacts:

Julia Monter; Brooke Herigon

The Power Group

julia@thepowergroup.com

brooke@thepowergroup.com

972-415-3434; 573-864-2245

The post Golden Chick Donates ,040 To The National Breast Cancer Foundation first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.