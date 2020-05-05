Golden Chick Continues Brand Expansion With First Louisiana Location

Popular chicken brand spreads its wings in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Golden Chick is proud to announce the opening of its very first location in the state of Louisiana. The rapidly growing, quick-service chicken concept brings its top of the category offerings including its Original Golden Tenders , Golden Roast Chicken, famous hot yeast rolls and quality customer service to an entirely new market for the brand during an unprecedented time for the industry.

The first location in the capital city has the benefit of being owned and operated by Golden Chick’s tenured franchisee, Shay Ghafoor and will feature the brand’s refreshed interior look and an easily accessible drive-thru. Located at 8248 Airline Highway (across from The Home Depot), the restaurant expects high drive-thru traffic from locals and those in the surrounding areas.

“I am honored to be able to bring Golden Chick and its extensive chef-inspired menu to Louisiana for the very first time and provide new jobs for the local community,” said Ghafoor. “Baton Rouge is a special place and I am looking forward to sharing the goodness that is Golden Chick with my friends, family and future guests. Over the next few years, my goal is to open three to five more locations throughout this great state.”

This location is a family centered initiative for Ghafoor who is opening the restaurant with his brother and two brothers-in-law. They aim to make the location an integral part of the Baton Rouge community, and are excited to serve beyond its four walls. Ghafoor has been a successful Golden Chick franchisee for eight years and has three additional restaurants in Texas.

“Opening a location in a new market is one of the vital steps towards our brand expansion and overarching goal of reaching 500 locations by 2030,” said Jim Stevens, president of Golden Chick. “During this time, our team has banded together unlike ever before to excel for each other and our guests – this opening is a testament to hard work and devotion. To our future Louisiana customers, we are thrilled to welcome you to our family and look forward to serving you for years to come. There are a lot of chicken chains in Louisiana, but there’s no place like Golden Chick.”

The new 2,400-square-foot restaurant has employed 50 members of the local community, further strengthening the area’s workforce. Currently the location is open for drive-thru, take-out and third party delivery.

About Golden Chick

Founded in Texas in 1967, Golden Chick is a family-oriented, quick-service restaurant that prides itself on perfecting its Golden Fried Chicken, Golden Roast Chicken and Golden Tenders®, along with offering a variety of other chef-inspired menu items. The brand was ranked the #4 chicken franchise by Entrepreneur and included in Nation’s Restaurant News’ Top 200 Restaurants in 2019. With dine-in, drive-thru, catering and home delivery service capabilities, the Golden Chick restaurant chain has more than 185 locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Florida. For more information about Golden Chick, its signature menu items, or how to become a franchisee, please visit http://goldenchick.com and like us on Facebook .

