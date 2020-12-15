Golden Chick Celebrates Grand Opening of 200th Location in 2020

Growing chicken franchise is on the fast track to have 500 locations operating by 2030

Dallas, TX ( Restaurant News Release ) Golden Chick , the popular southern chicken franchise has reached a major milestone with the opening of its newest and first-ever location in Allen, Texas ( 839 Baumgartner Way ). The fast-casual restaurant brand has officially hit the 200 mark!

On Thursday, December 17, at 9:30 a.m. Golden Chick and the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off the grand opening celebration for the 200th location system-wide. The restaurant located on Exchange Parkway, West of I-75 will be open for business at 10:00 a.m.

“We are humbled to have opened 16 locations this year leading us to this achievement,” said Jim Stevens, president of Golden Chick. “As a family-oriented restaurant with a 50+ year heritage, we are thrilled that this day has come. Our brand wouldn’t be where it is today without all of our hard-working team members and dedicated franchisees. Now we will continue pushing forward toward our overarching goal of reaching 500 locations by 2030.”

As a part of the celebration, Golden Chick is offering the first 200 guests a complimentary swag bag equipped with a branded face mask, t-shirt, 32 ounce travel mug, plush Clucky doll and a gift card. In addition to the gifts for the first 200 visitors, the location will conduct a drawing for one lucky guest who visits anytime on the 17th to win free Golden Chick for an entire year! Our Clucky mascot will be in attendance for photos with mask-wearing patrons.

“I am honored to open the 200th Golden Chick in the wonderful city of Allen,” said Golden Chick franchisee Joseph Omobogie. “Our team is ready to serve you delicious food whether that is for take-out, in the drive-thru or with third party delivery. We appreciate every one of our guests and hope you come to visit us soon.”

The new restaurant will employ between 20-30 members of the local Allen community further strengthening the area’s workforce. Omobogie currently operates an additional 11 Golden Chick locations throughout Texas.

About Golden Chick

Founded in Texas in 1967, Golden Chick is a family-oriented, quick-service restaurant that prides itself on perfecting its Golden Fried Chicken, Golden Roast Chicken, Big & Golden

Chicken Sandwich and Golden Tenders®, along with offering a variety of other chef-inspired menu items. The brand was ranked the #4 chicken franchise by Entrepreneur, included in Nation’s Restaurant News’ Top 200 Restaurants in 2019 and is ranked in the top 200 of Restaurant Businesses’ Top 500 Chains for 2020. With dine-in, drive-thru, catering and home delivery service capabilities, the Golden Chick restaurant chain has more than 190 locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Florida. For more information about Golden Chick, its signature menu items, or how to become a franchisee, please visit http://goldenchick.com , like us on Facebook and check out our Twitter .

Media Contacts:

Julia Monter; Brooke Herigon

The Power Group

julia@thepowergroup.com

brooke@thepowergroup.com

972-415-3434; 573-864-2245

The post Golden Chick Celebrates Grand Opening of 200th Location in 2020 first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.