Golden Chick Appoints Howard Terry as Chief Marketing Officer

The former Senior VP of Marketing and QSR expert receives new title

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Golden Chick , the 193 unit Texas-based, fast-casual chicken franchise is proud to announce it has named industry veteran Howard Terry as its chief marketing officer, effective immediately.

“Howard has been an extremely valuable asset to our team for the past five years serving as Golden Chick’s senior vice president,” said Jim Stevens, president of Golden Chick. “Under his leadership, Golden Chick’s marketing, advertising and public relations initiatives have really taken off, proving to be instrumental to our growth and success as a franchise.”

Terry currently wears multiple leadership hats, in addition to now serving as the CMO of Golden Chick, he has been the president of the 14-unit cheesesteak chain Texadelphia since 2018. Both brands are a part of Richardson, Texas-based Golden Tree Restaurants’ portfolio.

Prior to joining the Golden Tree family, Terry has over 25 years of experience working with well-known hospitality brands as a long-term marketing consultant to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, VP of Marketing for Texas Land and Cattle and Lone Star Steakhouse, Mooyah Burgers and Fries, Boston’s Pizza Restaurants and as Director of Marketing for Denny’s and Bonanza Restaurants.

“I am extremely humbled to be able to serve as the CMO of a brand with such a rich-history and drive,” said Howard Terry, Golden Chick’s chief marketing officer. “Over the past five years, my admiration has only grown for Golden Chick and I look forward to the milestones our team will continue to achieve. I am confident that this franchise is on pace to be a major player, not only in the chicken category but in the quick-service industry.”

Prior to transitioning to brand-side, Terry started his career as a copywriter for a large advertising agency working on clients including Pennzoil Motor Oil, Whataburger and US Homes after graduating from The University of Texas at Austin with a degree in advertising.

About Golden Chick

Founded in Texas in 1967, Golden Chick is a family-oriented, quick-service restaurant that prides itself on perfecting its Golden Fried Chicken, Golden Roast Chicken, Big & Golden

Chicken Sandwich and Golden Tenders®, along with offering a variety of other chef-inspired menu items. The brand was ranked the #4 chicken franchise by Entrepreneur, included in Nation’s Restaurant News’ Top 200 Restaurants in 2019 and is ranked in the top 200 of Restaurant Businesses’ Top 500 Chains for 2020. With dine-in, drive-thru, catering and home delivery service capabilities, the Golden Chick restaurant chain has more than 190 locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Florida. For more information about Golden Chick, its signature menu items, or how to become a franchisee, please visit http://goldenchick.com , like us on Facebook and check out our Twitter .

