Going to see 'Hamilton'? Keep those tickets for these Hartford restaurant specials

Were you lucky enough to score tickets to “Hamilton”? Or do you want to dine like you did?

As the national tour of the musical theater sensation arrives at The Bushnell for a three-week run Dec. 11 to 30, Hartford restaurants plan for crowds of theatergoers with special promotions.

At Peppercorns Grill, 357 Main St., Hartford, the restaurant offers a special “Hamilton” prix-fixe menu, “based on the favorite foods that our forefathers enjoyed and discovered during their times.” Courses include choice of West Indian spiced beef and sausage soup or salamagundy salad; entree choice of Hamilton ribeye steak “a la mode” (served with potato puree, sauteed broccoli romanesco and cauliflower, and a sauce of beef demi-glace); George Washington wild Atlantic salmon, with a lobster sauce with baby shrimp; and Thomas Jefferson housemade beef short rib ravioli. Desserts include James Madison square apple pie or Hamilton’s bread pudding.

Cost is $49 plus tax and gratuity; special menu may not be combined with any other offer, discount, or promotion of any kind. Theatergoers can receive 20 percent off the regular menu.

Peppercorns also offers special “Hamilton” cocktails: a Hamilton Punch with blood orange, housemade cranberry liquor, star fruit, cranberries, blueberries, and rum; Eliza’s Cranberry Spritz with housemade cranberry liqueur, prosecco and Aperol; King George’s III Cuba Libre with vanilla vodka, Wild Moon birch liqueur, sassafras bitters and Coke, and George Washington’s White Cranberry Margarita, with Casamigos tequila, white cranberry juice, triple sec and fresh lime. 860-547-1714, peppercornsgrill.com.

At Firebox, 539 Broad St., Hartford, the restaurant plans different food and cocktail specials each week the musical is in residence. During the opening week of “Hamilton,” Firebox offers a special of lobster thermidor with roasted root vegetables, Gruyere and crispy potatoes ($40) and The Hamilton cocktail (Hamilton rum, Luxardo liqueur, fresh pressed cranberries, fresh rosemary, sage and fresh-squeezed lemon; $13.) Upcoming specials include pan-roasted Cornish hen and New England “pot roast.” Reservations are strongly encouraged. 860-246-1222, fireboxrestaurant.com.

Porrón & Piña at the Goodwin Hotel, 1 Haynes St., Hartford, offers two “Hamilton” themed cocktails at its Bar Piña: The Alexander Hamilton cocktail with Scarlet Ibis rum, Cardamaro, Cocchi Torrino vermouth, black walnut bitters and Scotch mist ($12) and The Founders Fizz: Greenall's gin, fresh lime juice, sugar and soda water ($10.) 860-904-2101, porronandpina.com.

Discounts for ticketholders

Dish Bar and Grill, 900 Main St., Hartford, and its sister restaurant Sorella at 901 Main St., Hartford, offer 20 percent off the check for ticketholders. 860-249-3474, dishbarandgrill.com and 860-244-9084, sorellahartford.com.

V’s Trattoria, 280 Trumbull St., Hartford, offers 15 percent off the entire check to theatergoers who show their tickets. 860-904-5453, vitosct.com/vs-trattoria.

Republic at the Linden, 10 Capitol Ave., Hartford, offers 10 percent off the entire check for ticketholders. 860-310-3269, republicct.com.

Is your restaurant or bar planning “Hamilton” specials? Send us details here.

