Godiva introduces 3 baking chocolates

The pick: three kinds of baking chocolate from Godiva

Why they rate: Global brand Godiva, known for its gourmet chocolates sold online and in mall shops, is introducing a new line of baking chocolate just in time for holiday baking. The three new products are Baking Bars, available in milk, semi-sweet, bittersweet and unsweetened chocolate; Melting Chocolates, available in milk and dark chocolate; and Baking Chips, available in milk, semi-sweet and bittersweet chocolate.

The baking bar and chip packages include original recipes for treats such as whipped milk chocolate frosting, double-chocolate cheesecake, ultimate chocolate brownies and classic chocolate chip cookies. The melting chocolates can be used to re-create Godiva's famous chocolate-dipped strawberries.

Info: Prices for Godiva baking chocolate range from $3 to $5, depending on the variety. Available in the baking aisle at Target and Walmart stores and many grocery stores. To find a retailer near you, go online to GODIVA.com/bakewithGODIVA.

