Godiva chocolate is known for tasty truffles and signature chocolates, but the company’s products are a natural fit for baked goods as well. Chocolate lovers, take heart: Now Godiva has expanded into the baking aisle through a partnership with General Mills.

The Best Chocolate Shop in Every State

Home bakers can choose from four boxed dessert options, including molten lava cakes, a brownie cheesecake swirl, a raspberry chocolate torte and a flourless chocolate torte. Each baking mix features Godiva’s 72 percent dark chocolate callets (think little chocolate discs).

Each Godiva baking kit also comes with its own disposable baking dish. Home cooks just need to add a few ingredients, such as eggs and butter. Godiva’s executive chef chocolatier, Thierry Muret, took inspiration from Godiva’s candies and worked to ensure each boxed mix included the rich flavor of the chocolates that inspired it.



Godiva

“We are thrilled to have consumers create decadent desserts with their friends and family on behalf of Godiva,” said Godiva Americas president Caroline Le Roch in a statement.



Godiva

The premium baking mixes are now available at most grocery stores, including Walmart and Kroger. They sell for $4.99 each. Godiva baking mixes may find a place on your pantry shelves, but for those days when you’re set on baking from scratch, consult these 18 better-than-boxed cake recipes.