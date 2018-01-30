The G.O.A.T and The Screamin’ Eagle on the Menu at Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar for the Championship Game

The G.O.A.T Burger

Limited-Time Only Big Game Specials Available at all East Coast Zinburger Locations Through February 4

Livingston, NJ (RestaurantNews.com) In honor of the New England and Philadelphia football teams, Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar, the upscale burger brand offering gourmet burgers combined with perfectly paired wine selections, will be offering two Big Game specials – The G.O.A.T. and the Screamin’ Eagle through February 4 at all 15 east coast Zinburger locations.

The G.O.A.T Burger ($14.00) is a Certified Angus Beef patty, honey Goat cheese, zinfandel Onions, baby Arugula, Tomatoes and balsamic aioli.

The Screamn’ Eagle Burger ($13.50) consists of a fried chicken breast, provolone cheese, American cheese, sautéed mushrooms & peppers, Sriracha mayo and lettuce.

“Hey, we’re not taking sides but whatever side you are on, we have the perfect burger for you,” said David Maini, Corporate Executive Chef for Zinburger. “So, Eagles fans, get ready to fly and Patriots fans, you’re used seeing the greatest of all time so get ready for one of the two greatest burgers of all time.”

All the gourmet burgers at Zinburger are scratch-made and cooked to order on a griddle in their own juices. The Certified Angus Beef, American-style Kobe Beef and Certified Angus Beef/Prime Rib blended patty are ground fresh at least twice a day.

Since opening the East Coast’s first Zinburger in Clifton, N.J. seven years ago to much fanfare, stellar reviews and packed crowds, Zinburger has developed an almost fanatical customer following who enjoy made-to-order gourmet burgers, hand-dipped shakes and floats, decedent pies and 25 wine varieties.

The upscale boutique burger brand was recently named to Full Service Restaurant Magazine’s “The Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains,” which features the top 50 high potential, performance-proven full-service brands with fewer than 50 locations.

For more information, visit http://www.zinburger.com.

About The Briad Group®

The Briad Group®, headquartered in Livingston, NJ, is one of the fastest growing hospitality companies in the U.S. The Briad Group’s entities are: licensed franchisees for Wendy’s, TGI Fridays , Marriott and Hilton. The Briad Group also owns Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar, an upscale gourmet burger and wine concept that is rapidly expanding on the East coast.

