Goalz Restaurant Group Names Steve Piascik As Partner And Chief Financial Officer

Steve Piascik

Cheyenne, WY (RestaurantNews.com) Goalz Restaurant Group, recently formed franchise operator for three brands: Captain D’s, Church’s Chicken, and Dog Haus, announced today the appointment of Steve Piascik as partner and chief financial officer. In his new role, Piascik will be responsible for creating and establishing yearly financial objectives that align with the company’s plans for growth and expansion. He will also work to maintain relationships with vendors and business partners while providing recommendations on new investment opportunities.

As the newest addition to the Goalz executive team, Piascik brings more than 28 years of financial expertise with a focus in complex accounting and tax consulting. Steve founded PIASCIK, a boutique tax and financial firm, where he provides expert financial advice regarding high-level issues to an array of clients including restaurants, financial institutions, real estate, publicly traded, and international companies. Prior to founding his firm, Steve served as a senior tax manager for international accounting firm KPMG LLP, where he managed finances for technology and emerging growth companies. Piascik earned a bachelor’s in business administration from Bloomsburg University and a master’s in taxation from Virginia Commonwealth University.

“Goalz is thrilled to welcome the newest addition to our executive team,” said Shawn Eby, chief executive officer of Goalz Restaurant Group. “With Steve’s impressive portfolio of financial expertise across a variety of industries and clients, we are certain he will play a vital role in our organization’s overall success.”

Goalz recently opened their newest Dog Haus restaurant in Decatur, Illinois in January. The celebrated craft casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations, entered the Illinois market with their first location Rockford at the end of 2017. In line with their company-wide mission to be able to show the difference each Goalz Restaurant has made in their respective communities, they aim to partner with local organizations to conduct food drives and host fundraisers.

Goalz Restaurant Group plans to open and operate more than 250 restaurants over the next five years across ten states, with a goal to help employees become owners in their own restaurant or franchise and be known as the company that always goes an extra degree when it comes to food quality, guest service, friendly staff and restaurant cleanliness. For more information on Goalz Restaurant Group and career opportunities, visit http://www.goalzllc.com.

About Goalz Restaurant Group

Goalz Restaurant Group is a multi-unit restaurant operator that was formed by four restaurant industry veterans who had a goal to start and develop their own company focused around helping others. Goalz Restaurant Group is currently scheduled to open 265 restaurants over the next few years across ten states, (NC, SC, GA, FL, LA, OH, CO, WY, KY, IL) and has additional plans to grow further.

