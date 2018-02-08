Goalz Restaurant Group Names Jeron Boemer As Vice President Of Operations

Cheyenne, WY (RestaurantNews.com) Goalz Restaurant Group, recently formed franchise operator for three great brands: Captain D’s, Church’s Chicken, and Dog Haus, announced today the appointment of Jeron Boemer as vice president of operations in Arizona. In his new role, Boemer will responsible for planning, directing and coordinating operations for the company’s franchise locations opening within the Arizona area. In addition, Boemer is partnering with Goalz to develop Dog Haus locations in Tempe, Arizona, Colorado Springs and Castle Rock, Colorado.

As the newest member of the executive team, Boemer joins Goalz with four years of franchising expertise and more than 15 years of beverage distribution industry experience. Prior to becoming a Dog Haus franchisee of two locations in Yuma, Arizona, he most recently served as sales execution coordinator at Sun Valley Beverage, where he determined merchandising pricing schedules and monitored customer behaviors to focus sales efforts.

“Goalz Restaurant Group is proud to welcome Jeron to our growing leadership team,” said Shawn Eby, chief executive officer of Goalz Restaurant Group. “His diverse professional background in the food and beverage industry, along with his knowledge and experience in franchising will be instrumental as we begin to expand our presence in Arizona.”

Goalz recently opened their newest Dog Haus restaurant, the celebrated craft casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations, in Rockford, Illinois in December and is slated to open a second Illinois location in Decatur later this month. In line with their company-wide mission to be able to show the difference each Goalz Restaurant has made in their respective communities, they aim to partner with local organizations to conduct food drives and host fundraisers.

Goalz Restaurant Group currently plans to open and operate more than 250 restaurants over the next five years across ten states, with goals to help employees become owners in their own restaurant or franchise and be known as the company that always goes an extra degree when it comes to food quality, guest service, friendly staff and restaurant cleanliness. For more information on Goalz Restaurant Group, visit http://www.goalzllc.com.

About Goalz Restaurant Group

Goalz Restaurant Group is a multi-unit restaurant operator that was formed by four restaurant industry veterans who had a goal to start and develop their own company focused around helping others. Goalz Restaurant Group is currently scheduled to open 265 restaurants over the next few years across ten states, (NC, SC, GA, FL, LA, OH, CO, WY, KY, IL) and has additional plans to grow further.

Contact:

Kerry Hylton

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

khylton@fish-consulting.com