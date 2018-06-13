GOAL! Score $1 Million Dollar Grand Prize with Perfect Soccer Bracket in Hooters Cup Challenge Sweepstakes

Fans Who Register for Hooters Cup Challenge Sweepstakes by June 14th Are Eligible for a $1 Million Dollar Grand Prize and a $25,000 Prize for Predicting 60+ Games Correct

Select Hooters Locations Will Open Early on Game Days

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) As the world gets ready to watch all the soccer matches starting June 14th, Hooters is giving fans a million reasons to catch all the action. Fans who enter the Hooters Cup Challenge sweepstakes will be eligible for a $1 million dollar grand prize by completing a perfect bracket.

To be eligible for the $1 million dollar grand prize, entrants must correctly predict all 48 games prior to the start of the initial group stage on June 14. Entrants must then return to hooters.com/soccer or hooters.com/futbol prior to the second round start date of June 30 and correctly predict the remaining 15 games. Participants can track their results via Hooters official Leaderboard and determine where they rank amongst friends for the bragging rights throughout the tournament.

Soccer fans can score many other great prizes by participating in the Hooters Cup Challenge Sweepstakes, including:

$25,000 prize for fans who predict 60+ games correctly Split pot with multiple winners

Free wings for one year & an HDTV for the overall first place finisher

Free wings and free pickle offers for best bracket at each Hooters location

Every entrant will receive $5 off a $25 purchase at Hooters

What’s better than watching a global soccer match with a plate of Hooters World-Famous Wings? Having those wings for breakfast! Select Hooters locations will open early for games, where fans can watch the Cup matches on multiple flat screen TVs. Guests can also enjoy drink specials during the action including $5 Watermelon Margaritas at participating locations*.

Fans who can’t get to Hooters for all the games can enjoy our menu in the comfort of their home. Hooters To-Go is perfect way to pick up your go-to menu items and enjoy them wherever you are watching the games.

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 425 Hooters restaurants in 39 states and 31 countries. Known for its world famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters, instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “hooters.”