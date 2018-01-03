Go red or white with wines to match an earthy turkey marsala

Rich and complex, this dish could work well with a white or red. Here are two versions of pinot noir — from the Willamette Valley of Oregon and the Burgundy region of France — and a chardonnay from California’s Carneros region that will complement the dish’s earthy-savory notes, and also give it a little zip.

Pound 4 pieces turkey cutlets (1 1/2 pounds total) until very thin. Coat in flour; season with salt and pepper. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Cook turkey, turning once, until golden brown and cooked through. Remove from skillet; keep warm. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in skillet. Add 2 cups sliced mushrooms; cook until softened. Stir in ½ cup each chicken broth and marsala; cook over high heat until reduced by half. Stir in 1 tablespoon lemon juice. Return turkey to pan; coat with mushrooms and sauce. Makes: 4 servings

Recipe by Kristin Eddy

Pairings by Nate Redner, beverage director of Booth One, as told to Michael Austin:

2014 J. Christopher Lia’s Vineyard Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains, Willamette Valley, Oregon: This wine has notes of dark berries and a dried savory herb character of thyme, oregano and rosemary, which will complement the earthy and nutty flavors of the marsala and mushrooms. Also, the wine’s fine but not overbearing tannins will help cut the dish’s richness.

2012 Domaine Gille, Les Brulees, Nuits-Saint-Georges, Burgundy, France: A concentration of dark bramble fruits backed up by intense notes of black pepper and star anise in the wine will help accentuate the earthy character of this dish. The wine’s fennellike character will work especially well with the dish’s mushrooms and savory herbs.

2015 Ram’s Gate Winery, Hudson Vineyard Chardonnay, Carneros, California: This is the archetype of Carneros chardonnay, offering ripe orchard fruit (yellow apple, Bosc pear, spicy quince) and lightning acidity to back it up. That acidity will amp up the lemony-citrus character of the dish and help brighten up the caramelized flavors.

