Go! Go! Curry to Open Its First NYC Urbanspace Location – Sets Its Sights on the Growing Food Hall Trend

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) Go! Go! Curry ® staked its claim as a pioneer in bringing Japanese comfort food to the United States. Go! Go! Curry® has 10 operating units in the USA and 75 in Japan. The company’s latest grand opening will be on December 5, 2019. Urbanspace 570 Lex is located at 570 Lexington Ave in New York.

Tomoko Omori, CEO of Go! Go! Curry® America, said: “We’ve been considering a food hall venue. We like Urbanspace 570 Lex because of the way they present the diversity of the city and bring businesses together. With the speed of their growth and careful curation of vendors, Urbanspace is a mecca for foodies. We are excited to work with a company whose core values and growth strategy align with ours.” As consumers grow even more interested in convenience and choices, Go! Go! Curry® intends to remain highly visible in today’s trending food halls by developing franchised restaurants in the millennial-focused venue.

A Home Run History

The number five is pronounced “GO” in Japanese and Go Go Curry is named after a baseball legend, Hideki Matsui. His baseball uniform number was 55. Matsui is a proud hero originating from the Kanazawa area of Japan the same area as Go! Go! Curry®’s signature Kanazawa Curry. Menu offerings at Go! Go! Curry® have names such as Home Run, Grand Slam, and World Champion, designed to pay tribute to the iconic baseball player.

A Brand On The Go! Go!

Go! Go! Curry® has teamed up with franchise industry expert Gary Occhiogrosso, founder of Franchise Growth Solutions, LLC, to expand the turnkey Go! Go! Curry® business model to 55 operating units in the next few years. Franchise Growth Solutions LLC (FGS), is a New York-based strategic marketing and franchise development and sales organization run by franchise industry veteran, Gary Occhiogrosso. Mr. Occhiogrosso was instrumental in the successful launches of nationally recognized brands such as Ranch *1, Desert Moon Fresh Mexican Grille and multi-brand franchisor, TRUFOODS, LLC. FGS routinely introduces the hottest new franchise opportunities to business-seeking entrepreneurs and multi-unit franchise developers.

Adding Two New Points of Differentiation

Not only will this location feature the sleek new design and will be the first to sell a line of proprietary beverages. From mocktails to frozen drinks, Go! Go! Curry® plans to add fun and leisure to its reputation. “The new beverage line will start in at Urbanspace 570 Lex, and after this test, we’ll roll it out systemwide”, Tomoko Omori, CEO said about the company’s future plans.

About Go! Go! Curry

Go! Go! Curry® is a fast-casual food company that specializes in franchising opportunities and Japanese comfort food namely, Kanazawa-style Japanese curry originating from Kanazawa-city, Ishikawa prefecture Go! Go! Curry® has opened more than 75 locations in Japan since its launch in 2003 and 9 stores in the United States since 2007. The company strives to spread smiles and “Genki”, a Japanese word for happiness, to every customer through the quality and authenticity of its food and service.

