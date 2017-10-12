Go Dutch with this Funny Cake recipe

MARY'S KITCHEN'S AMISH FUNNY CAKE

•Pie crust:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsps. sugar

1/4 tsp. salt

8 Tbsps. (1/2 cup) cold, unsalted butter cut into 1/2-inch cubes

3-4 Tbsps. ice water

•Chocolate layer:

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1/2 cup hot water

1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

•Vanilla cake layer:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. salt

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup butter

1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup milk

1 egg

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Crust: Combine the flour, sugar and salt in a large bowl. Set aside. Set the butter on a work surface and cut it lengthwise in thirds. Give the butter a quarter flip and slice it again, this time lengthwise, in half. Now, cut the butter into 1/2-inch cubes.

Place the butter into the bowl with the flour mixture and gently toss to coat it with flour. Work the butter into the flour mixture with your fingers until some of the butter is the size of a small bean and the rest is worked into the flour. Add the ice water, starting with 3 tablespoons and adding more if needed, up to 1 additional tablespoon, gathering the dough into a cohesive mass as the water is added. Press or roll the dough into a flat disk shape on a lightly floured surface. Roll out the dough on a lightly floured work surface or between two sheets of parchment paper, using as little additional flour as possible. Fit the dough (do not stretch the dough) into a 9-inch pie plate. Line the inside of the crust with foil and set it aside, ready to bake.

Fill the foil-lined crust with beans, rice or pie weights and bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. Remove the lining and weights and return the crust to the oven to bake approximately 8-12 minutes longer; until the crust is light golden. Cool the crust on a rack while you make the two batters.

Chocolate layer: Combine all the chocolate layer ingredients in a medium bowl and beat them until the sugar is dissolved; about 2 minutes. Pour the chocolate layer into the bottom of the baked crust. Set aside.

Vanilla cake layer: In a medium bowl, sift or whisk the flour and baking powder; set aside. In a separate bowl, cream the butter, salt and sugar until fluffy; about 3 minutes. Next, add the vanilla and then egg, mixing briefly after each addition. Stir the flour mixture and milk alternately to the butter mixture; beginning and ending with the dry ingredients. Carefully spoon the batter on top of the chocolate layer, making sure the entire top of the cake is covered, with no chocolate visible.

Bake the cake until it is golden on top and a cake tester comes out clean from the vanilla cake layer; about 30-40 minutes. Remove the cake and allow it to cool at least 1 hour before slicing.

Makes: 8-10 servings

Preparation time: 2-3 hours, including assembling and baking the ingredients.