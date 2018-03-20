Go Burrito! Seeks National Expansion Through Emerging Franchises

(RestaurantNews.com) Go Burrito! is a burrito joint that features a rum bar with craft beers. Step out of your daily routine and into Burritos & Beer. With Go Burrito!, you will find:

$1,678,305Average Gross Revenue*

$ 328,292Average Net Profit*

$35,900Franchise Fee to Get Started*

56%Average Profit Margin

Emerging Franchises has been working with Go Burrito! to help them expand their brand across the US. Go Burrito! is a burrito hangout. Fresh California-style burritos at a unique fun hangout spot. You’ll love that our burritos are creative, tasty, and only made with fresh ingredients. We also feature craft beer at our RumBar. At Go Burrito! we know that Life’s Better with Burritos & Beer in it!

At Go Burrito! we value our franchisees and assist with:

Real Estate

Marketing

Operations

Training

With Go Burrito we also have a full spread for a taco bar which includes:

Tortillas

Our famous chicken or ground beef

Black or pinto beans

Brown rice or lime-cilantro white rice

Lettuce, jack cheese, tomatoes, sour cream

Chips and choice of 8 homemade salsas

We’ll add queso or guacamole for a little extra charge. Ditto for canned soft drinks and wrapped cookies.

