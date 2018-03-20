Go Burrito! Seeks National Expansion Through Emerging Franchises

(RestaurantNews.com) Go Burrito! is a burrito joint that features a rum bar with craft beers. Step out of your daily routine and into Burritos & Beer. With Go Burrito!, you will find:
Emerging Franchises has been working with Go Burrito! to help them expand their brand across the US. Go Burrito! is a burrito hangout. Fresh California-style burritos at a unique fun hangout spot. You’ll love that our burritos are creative, tasty, and only made with fresh ingredients. We also feature craft beer at our RumBar. At Go Burrito! we know that Life’s Better with Burritos & Beer in it!
At Go Burrito! we value our franchisees and assist with:
With Go Burrito we also have a full spread for a taco bar which includes:
For more information on owning your very own Go Burrito!, please click below:
