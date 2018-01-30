Go big or go home? Naha opts to commit for Restaurant Week

I don’t know if any chef commits to Chicago Restaurant Week as fully as Carrie Nahabedian; year in and out, she devises compelling lunch and dinner menus (with several options in every course), along with thoughtful features such as discounted wine bottles.

Another fun fact is that Naha tends to underbook its seatings; when the Restaurant Week reservation site shows the restaurant is full, go ahead and call directly; chances are, you’ll get in. But to the food.

The lunch menu has plenty of attractive choices. I opted for the cauliflower soup, creamy and soulful, the bowl filled with crunchy spiced cauliflower florets, roasted peanuts and a dollop of lebneh. I followed with the brook trout, which arrived on a bed of crushed potatoes mixed with mustard seed and olive oil; topping the trout were spaghetti squash, spinach and a bruleed cipollini onion.

Craig Harzewski, certainly one of the most underrated pastry chefs in Chicago, finishes the menu with oeuf a la neige with preserved cherries (a delicious dessert that I’ve had before), a goat-cheese composition and kazandibi, a Turkish caramelized milk pudding, presented as a firm custard with lemon cream, rhubarb and a cookie tuile.

Yet another option: You can have the half-pound Naha burger (one of the city’s absolute bests) with fries or greens, plus dessert, for the same $22 (the Naha burger with fries alone is $21 ordinarily).

Chicago Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 8, and features 370 restaurants offering three-course lunches and brunches ($22) and three- and four-course dinners ($33, $44). For participating restaurants, menus and online reservations, go to www.choosechicago.com.

500 N. Clark St., naha-chicago.com

