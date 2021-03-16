Go Big, Go Boneless During Twin Peaks’ Tournament Contest

Twin Peaks is hosting a digital contest for a chance to win free boneless wings for a year in honor of ‘The Big Dance’

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) After a full year of anticipating the biggest event in college sports, the rebound is finally back. And to celebrate the madness, Twin Peaks is going big. Really big. Bigger than any order of wings you’ve ever washed down with a 29-degree draft beer at your favorite location. This year, we’re celebrating the return of the greatest three weeks in the world of sports with the chance to win FREE boneless wings for a year. Welcome to the Go Big. Go Boneless. digital contest.

Here’s the deal – it’s highly unlikely for a guest to create a perfect bracket. Instead of having guests try to beat the odds, Twin Peaks is putting a new spin on the traditional bracket by challenging fans to guess the National Champion and the total combined final score of both teams. Get it right and you’ll be set with boneless wings for an entire year. These babies are hand-breaded in-house and can be sauced and tossed with one of Twin Peaks’ favorites like the Nashville Hot or Korean Volcano. Or, try them rubbed with a classic seasoning like the Lemon Pepper or Spicy Cajun.

Now through March 18, when the First Four officially tips off, fans can submit their best guesses for a chance to win. Entry is simple! Just visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com/gobiggoboneless to easily submit your top team pick and final cumulative score. Plus, while you’re there, take the opportunity to sign up for Twin Peaks’ eClub, Friends of the Peaks. You’ll score FREE Chips & Queso just for signing up and be able to stay up to date on Twin Peaks news, promotions and more.

From the First Four to the National Championship, Twin Peaks is your tournament HQ with wall-to-wall TVs playing every upset, buzzer beater and tournament blowout. Watch “The Big Dance” from your local Twin Peaks or pick up your favorite made-from-scratch menu items to catch a game with your home court advantage. Either way, the ultimate sports lodge has got you covered from every angle all March long.

“As the ultimate sports lodge, it only makes sense for us to go big for the exciting return of the tournament this year,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “Our digital contest allows everyone the opportunity to join in on the fun, whether they are enjoying the tournament in their local lodge or at home. Our wings are made for MVPs, so we look forward to giving away an entire year supply to the contest’s champs.”

For more chances to play and win this month, fans can cheer on their favorite teams with Twin Peaks’ Pick Kit now through March 18. The kit includes a blank paper bracket for guests to fill out and a FREE fried pickles bounce-back ticket offer for redemption March 19 through April 5.

*For Official Contest Rules, please visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com/gobiggoboneless . Void where prohibited.

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and in house smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail. To find your nearest Twin Peaks, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com/locations .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 81 locations in 24 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

