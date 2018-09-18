Gloucester wine festival set for Saturday

The ninth annual Gloucester Wine Festival will be held Saturday on the grounds of Brent and Becky’s Bulbs, 7900 Daffodil Lane.

More than a dozen wineries and vineyards from around the state will provide wines, including Naked Mountain, Mattoponi and General’s Ridge. Closer to home, the Williamsburg Winery will be represented, as well as Saude Creek from New Kent, Good Luck Cellars from Kilmarnock and Vintner’s Cellar from Yorktown. Cobbler Mountain Cellars from Delaplane will provide ciders.

Several local and state vendors will supply food and some beer for the event. Local band Soul Intent will provide music.

Cost is $25 in advance or $30 on the day of the event. For tickets or information, visit gloucesterwinefestival.com.

Phoebus food drive

The Phoebus Fall Food Drive kicks off Saturday and will collect donations for the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. The event, which runs for three weeks, is sponsored by Phoebus Events and the Fort Monroe YMCA.

Nonperishable donations can be brought to the Fort Monroe YMCA (8 Ruckman Road) through Oct. 12, and there also will be a collection station at the Phoebus Fall Festival on Oct. 13.

For more information, visit phoebusvaevents.com or call 757-727-0808.

Gallery Crawl

The Mariners’ Museum and Park hosts the fourth annual Gallery Crawl 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 100 Museum Drive, Newport News.

The event allows patrons to enjoy small bites and adult beverages while seeing artifacts not typically on display.

Tickets are $55 ($40 for museum members) and include a souvenir glass, several food and drink stations and live music.

Visit marinersmuseum.org or call 757-596-2222 for more information.

Classic’s new date

The Commonwealth Coastal Classic, an inaugural event that had been scheduled for Town Point Park in Norfolk last weekend, was postponed by the weather and rescheduled for Oct. 20.

The $75 food and beverage ticket covers meals from more than three dozen chefs and oyster watermen, as well as wines, craft beers and cocktails. For details, visit festevents.org.

Advance tickets

If you want to attend the Virginia Craft Beer and Wine Festival on Sept. 29 at the Union Bank and Trust Pavilion in Portsmouth, buy your tickets now through Ticketmaster. Tickets are $30, but they will be $35 starting Sept. 24.

Holtzclaw can be reached by phone at 757-928-6479 or on Twitter @mikeholtzclaw.