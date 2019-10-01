Gloria’s Latin Cuisine Partners with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to Fight Childhood Cancer Throughout October

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Guests dining at Gloria’s® Latin Cuisine this October can support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® in its life-saving mission: Finding cures. Saving children® as the Salvadorian cuisine brand offers a month-long Halloween fundraising campaign.

From October 1 through October 31, Gloria’s guests dining at any of the 20 locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, Houston and San Antonio can help support families seeking care at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Contributions of any dollar amount may be simply added to the bottom of the check.

“We’re proud to help St. Jude raise funds to provide life-saving treatments and services for children fighting cancer,” says Gloria Fuentes, founder of Gloria’s Latin Cuisine. “We value our partnership with St. Jude and we’re extremely fortunate to have employees who are excited to promote the Halloween campaign and ensure its success,” she adds.

By supporting the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Halloween campaign, we can help ensure no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Call Gloria’s Latin Cuisine for more information. Visit GloriasCuisine.com for locations and hours.

About Gloria’s® Latin Cuisine

Gloria’s® Latin Cuisine is an authentic Salvadorian and Tex-Mex restaurant with 20 locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Austin, Houston and San Antonio. Gloria’s was conceived by Gloria and Jose Fuentes and born out of the traditions of El Salvador. Inspired Tex-Mex additions have provided diversity, skirting the line between tradition and innovation for more than 30 years. Gloria’s is known for their signature menu items, black bean dip, award winning margaritas and exciting nightlife. For more information, visit GloriasCuisine.com. Connect with us on Facebook (facebook.com/gloriaslatincuisine), Twitter (@GloriasCuisine) and Instagram.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Our purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® As the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children, treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. And we won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. By freely sharing discoveries, every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/ stjude), following us on Twitter (@stjude) and Instagram (@stjude) and subscribing to our YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/MyStJude).

