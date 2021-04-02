Gloria’s Latin Cuisine Opens New Location in Katy, Texas

Katy, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Gloria’s® Latin Cuisine, the leading Salvadoran and Tex-Mex restaurant throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Austin, Houston and San Antonio – has opened a new location in Katy, Texas, located at 23333 Grand Circle Blvd., Suite 100 .

This opening marks Gloria’s 22nd restaurant location in Texas and third location in the Houston area. The new Katy location also signifies Gloria’s steady growth throughout Texas, with an additional location slated to open in Prosper, Texas in Q4 2021.

The Gloria’s in Katy showcases a bright, spacious interior with expansive use of natural light, Salvadoran-inspired art, beautiful outdoor patio, and an upscale bar.

Guests will be able to experience amazing Salvadoran and Tex-Mex cuisine, award-winning margaritas, signature drinks and the famous Black Bean Dip known throughout Texas.

“We’re very excited to make our Katy debut,” said founder Gloria Fuentes-Rubio. “We have an amazing location and we’ve hired an exceptional staff. We look forward to sharing the Gloria’s experience with our neighbors in Katy and throughout the Houston area.”

Gloria’s Latin Cuisine in Katy will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Guests will be able to enjoy dine-in service, order curbside pick-up or get delivery through DoorDash.

To learn more about Gloria’s menu or to find a location near you, explore GloriasCuisine.com .

About Gloria’s® Latin Cuisine

Gloria’s® Latin Cuisine is an authentic Salvadoran and Tex-Mex restaurant with 22 locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Austin, Houston and San Antonio. Gloria’s was conceived by Gloria and Jose Fuentes and born out of the traditions of El Salvador. Inspired Tex-Mex additions have provided diversity, skirting the line between tradition and innovation for more than 30 years. Gloria’s is known for their signature menu items, black bean dip, award-winning margaritas and exciting nightlife. For more information, visit GloriasCuisine.com . Connect with us on Facebook ( facebook.com/gloriaslatincuisine ), Twitter ( @GloriasCuisine ) and Instagram .

Contact:

Brian Penrod

214-675-2241

brianpenrod@gloriascuisine.com

The post Gloria’s Latin Cuisine Opens New Location in Katy, Texas first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.