Gloria’s Latin Cuisine Makes Its Highly Anticipated McKinney, Texas Debut

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Gloria’s® Latin Cuisine, the leading Salvadoran and Tex-Mex restaurant throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Austin, Houston and San Antonio – has opened their new highly anticipated location in McKinney, Texas, located at 3635 West University Drive .

This opening marks Gloria’s 21st restaurant location in Texas and is the first free-standing restaurant location built by Gloria’s. The new McKinney location also signifies Gloria’s steady growth throughout Texas, with an additional location slated to open in Katy, Texas in early 2021.

The Gloria’s in McKinney showcases a completely new design that includes a brighter, spacious interior with expansive use of natural light, Salvadoran-inspired art, large patio, and an upscale bar.

“We‘re very excited for our new look and feel. We wanted to bring Gloria’s restaurants back to our roots by infusing a more modern Latin esthetic,” said Co-Founder Jose Fuentes.

While the restaurant will feature a modernized look, its famous Latin cuisine will remain the same. Guests will continue to experience amazing Salvadoran and Tex-Mex cuisine, award-winning margaritas, signature drinks and the famous Black Bean Dip they’ve come to know and love from Gloria’s.

“We’re very excited to make our McKinney debut,” said founder Gloria Fuentes-Rubio. “We have an amazing location and we’ve hired an exceptional staff. We look forward to sharing the Gloria’s experience with our neighbors in McKinney.”

Gloria’s Latin Cuisine in McKinney will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Guests will be able to enjoy dine-in service, order curbside pick-up or get delivery through DoorDash.

To learn more about Gloria’s menu or to find the location nearest you, explore GloriasCuisine.com .

About Gloria’s® Latin Cuisine

Gloria’s® Latin Cuisine is an authentic Salvadoran and Tex-Mex restaurant with 21 locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Austin, Houston and San Antonio. Gloria’s was conceived by Gloria and Jose Fuentes and born out of the traditions of El Salvador. Inspired Tex-Mex additions have provided diversity, skirting the line between tradition and innovation for more than 30 years. Gloria’s is known for their signature menu items, black bean dip, award-winning margaritas and exciting nightlife. For more information, explore GloriasCuisine.com . Connect with us on Facebook ( facebook.com/gloriaslatincuisine ), Twitter ( @GloriasCuisine ) and Instagram .

