Gloria’s Latin Cuisine Celebrates Opening New Location in Prosper, Texas

Prosper, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Gloria’s® Latin Cuisine , the leading Salvadoran and Tex-Mex restaurant throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio – has opened their new highly anticipated location in Prosper, Texas, located at 1110 South Preston Road, Suite 10, in the Gates of Prosper.

This opening marks Gloria’s 23rd restaurant location in Texas. The new Prosper location also signifies Gloria’s steady growth throughout Texas, with additional locations slated to open in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.

The Gloria’s in Prosper showcases a bright, spacious interior with expansive use of natural light, Salvadoran-inspired art, relaxing outdoor patio, and an upscale bar.

Guests will be able to experience amazing Salvadoran and Tex-Mex cuisine, award-winning margaritas, signature drinks and the famous Black Bean Dip known throughout Texas.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to bring Gloria’s Latin Cuisine to the Prosper area and serve the community our authentic Latin cuisine,” said founder Gloria Rubio-Fuentes. “Prosper is very dear to our hearts and we have fallen in love with the area. We can’t wait to be a part of your family like you have been part of ours.”

Gloria’s Latin Cuisine in Prosper will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Guests will be able to enjoy dine-in service, order to-go or get delivery through DoorDash.

About Gloria’s® Latin Cuisine

Gloria’s® Latin Cuisine is an authentic Salvadoran and Tex-Mex restaurant with 23 locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Austin, Houston and San Antonio. Gloria’s was conceived by Gloria and Jose Fuentes and born out of the traditions of El Salvador. Inspired Tex-Mex additions have provided diversity, skirting the line between tradition and innovation for more than 35 years. Gloria’s is known for their signature menu items, black bean dip, award-winning margaritas and exciting nightlife. For more information, visit GloriasCuisine.com . Connect with us on Facebook ( facebook.com/gloriaslatincuisine ), Twitter ( @GloriasCuisine ) and Instagram .

