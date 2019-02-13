Gloria Jean’s USA Ranked Top Three Coffeehouse Chains in Customer Service

Specialty Coffee Franchise Recognized for Superior Guest Service in Newsweek Study

Santa Fe Springs, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Gloria Jean’s Coffees – U.S.A., an innovator in the specialty coffee segment providing fresh, premium blends and award-winning roasts for nearly 40 years, has been ranked a top three coffee chain in customer service as uncovered by a consumer survey spearheaded by Newsweek. To reveal the best customer service companies in America, Newsweek teamed up with global research firm Statista to survey more than 20,000 consumers in the U.S., asking participants to evaluate brands based on the following five criteria: quality of communication, technical competence, range of services, customer focus, and accessibility. Gloria Jean’s was recognized along with Starbucks and Peet’s Coffee as the top three coffeehouse chains.

“Delivering superior guest experiences has been at the core of our company culture since day one, and we’re thrilled to be named among the top three coffee chains for excellence in customer service,” said Sam Ferreira, president of Gloria Jean’s Coffees. “It’s our goal to make a visit to Gloria Jean’s the best part of our guests’ day and providing a delicious cup of coffee is only half of the equation. We’re proud of our team members who always go that extra step to ensure that all guests leave with a smile on their face.”

To recognize the more personal aspects that factor into a business’ success: the ways in which companies nurture their relationships with consumers, surveyed participants were asked to measure if employees were friendly and polite, whether questions were answered correctly and effectively, if expectations were fulfilled, personal concerns were addressed with solutions, and customer service was easily available.

Ferreira added, “We’re always working on ways to enhance the guest experience, from menu innovation to introducing new technologies, but there is nothing more important than a genuine personal interaction to make a lasting impression and for that, we have our amazing team members to thank.”

With 58 units throughout the nation, Gloria Jean’s sources 100 percent of its coffees directly from exotic locations across the globe, with every bean roasted in its Southern California headquarters which includes a test kitchen for ongoing R&D and a full roasting and processing facility managed by the company’s fulltime master roaster. The company is currently awarding development agreements to passionate franchisees interested in growing with an established coffee concept that continues to resonate with today’s consumers. For the full menu, locations and the complete list of whole beans available for purchase, please visit www.gloriajeans.com.

About Gloria Jean’s Coffees – U.S.A.

Gloria Jean’s Coffees – U.S.A. is an innovator in the specialty coffee segment, providing customers fresh, premium blends and award-winning roasts. Gloria Jean’s Coffees was founded in 1979 in a small town outside Chicago by the company’s namesake, Gloria Jean Kvetko. What began as a small gift shop soon became a nationwide and later international franchise concept, and the brand now boasts nearly 900 stores worldwide. Retail Food Group – USA (RFG), a multi-brand retail food franchisors and leading wholesale coffee roasters, acquired Gloria Jean’s Coffees in 2014 with plans to grow the brand through franchising. Gloria Jean’s delectable menu also offers ice-blended chillers, mochas, lattes, hot cocoa, a variety of baked goods and pastries, whole beans and retail merchandise. An established brand on the rise, Gloria Jean’s was included in Franchise Times’ 2018 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, and the company also took home nine awards at the prestigious 2018 Golden Bean Competition, the world’s largest coffee roasters conference and contest honoring the best coffee roasters in North America. For more information on Gloria Jean’s Coffees, visit www.gloriajeans.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.gloriajeans.com/franchise.

