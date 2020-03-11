Gloria Jean’s Coffees Welcomes Spring With New Drink Creations & Return of Fan Favorites

Leading Coffee Innovator Debuts Spring Lineup & Seasonal Flavored Whole Beans

Santa Fe Springs, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Spring into the season with Gloria Jean’s Coffees – US , an innovator in the specialty coffee segment providing fresh, premium blends and award-winning roasts for over 40 years! As the originator of flavored whole beans, Gloria Jean’s Coffees (GJC) is thrilled to announce an exciting seasonal beverage lineup featuring new flavors including Golden Vanilla Cookie and Cherries & Crème Cookie and returning fan favorite Caramel Coconut Macadamia Nut. Additionally, coffee-lovers who enjoy sipping their Gloria Jean’s Coffee in the comfort of their own homes can purchase the brand’s seasonal whole bean offerings, Caramel Coconut Macadamia Nut and year-round favorite Coconut Crème, in stores and online .

With an ongoing commitment to product innovation, Gloria Jean’s Coffees’ new menu items are blooming with crave-worthy flavor combinations. The newly created Vanilla Crème Over Ice (also available as a Latte) and the Golden Vanilla Cookie Chiller are guaranteed to put some spring in your step! Also new to the menu is the Cherries & Crème Cookie Chiller, an “un-coffee” beverage that is an indulgent and refreshing treat for guests of all ages. In addition to the new spring flavors, this limited-time seasonal menu is bringing back the popular Caramel Coconut Macadamia Nut Chiller, Latte, and Iced Latte, and whole bean flavor.

“Just like the return of spring, at Gloria Jean’s Coffees we like to keep our seasonal offerings fresh and exciting,” said Rosemary Doody, Director of Marketing for Gloria Jean’s Coffees – US. “For more than 40 years, our guests have counted on us to stimulate their senses with flavor combinations that you just can’t find anywhere else, like our Caramel Coconut Macadamia Nut whole beans that are roasted in our own facility and feature real shredded coconut for bursts of flavor!”

The following Gloria Jean’s Coffees seasonal menu offerings will be available through May 31, 2020:

NEW! Spring Beverages:

NEW! Golden Vanilla Cookie Chiller – the taste of sweet vanilla shines through in this delicious Chiller! Made with GJC’s signature cappuccino base and blended with Madagascar vanilla, vanilla custard sauce and Golden Oreo® cookies, this craveable Chiller is topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce.

Returning Fan Favorite Beverages:

Caramel Coconut Macadamia Nut Chiller – an icy blend of espresso, Madagascar vanilla, coconut and macadamia flavors, topped with whipped cream, coconut crunchies and caramel sauce.

Seasonal Whole Beans:

All seasonal whole beans are available in 16 oz. bags for purchase in-store and online.

Caramel Coconut Macadamia Nut – a blend of sweet caramel and buttery macadamia nuts with real shredded coconut included for a burst of flavor

Doody continued, “As the originator of the flavored whole bean, Gloria Jean’s Coffees is dedicated to crafting the finest and most unique flavored beverages that are constantly surprising our loyal fans.”

Gloria Jean’s Coffees sources 100 percent of its coffees directly from exotic locations across the globe, with every bean roasted in its Southern California headquarters which includes a private test kitchen for ongoing R&D and a full roasting and processing facility managed by the company’s roasters. Available through May 31, 2020, Gloria Jean’s Coffees’ new spring menu and seasonal whole bean offerings will be available along with the brand’s full menu at all 62 U.S. locations. For locations, menu and to purchase whole beans, visit www.gloriajeans.com .

About Gloria Jean’s Coffees – US

Gloria Jean’s Coffees – US is an innovator in the specialty coffee segment, providing customers fresh, premium blends and award-winning roasts. Gloria Jean’s Coffees was founded in 1979 in a small town outside Chicago by the company’s namesake, Gloria Jean Kvetko. What began as a small gift shop soon became a nationwide franchise concept and in 2014, Retail Food Group – USA (RFG), a multi-brand retail food franchisors and leading wholesale coffee roaster, acquired Gloria Jean’s Coffees with plans to grow the brand through franchising. Gloria Jean’s Coffees’ delectable menu also offers chillers, mochas, lattes, hot cocoa, a variety of baked goods and pastries, whole beans and retail merchandise. An established brand on the rise, Gloria Jean’s Coffees was included in Franchise Times’ 2018 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, ranked a “Top 3” Coffee franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Annual Franchise 500® List, and the company also took home nine awards at the prestigious 2018 Golden Bean Competition, the world’s largest coffee roasters conference and contest honoring the best coffee roasters in North America. For more information on Gloria Jean’s Coffees, visit www.gloriajeans.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.gloriajeans.com/franchise .