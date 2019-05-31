Gloria Jean’s Coffees Ranked a Top 3 Coffee Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine

Specialty Coffee Innovator Since 1979 Named a 2019 Top Food Franchise

Santa Fe Springs, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Gloria Jean’s Coffees – U.S.A., an innovator in the specialty coffee segment providing fresh, premium blends and award-winning roasts, was recently ranked #3 in the coffee category in Entrepreneur magazine’s Top Food Franchises list. This list recognizes the top 200 food-based companies, ranked within their respective categories, (such as Baked Goods, Pizza, and Sandwiches) based on data submitted for Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® ranking.

Gloria Jean’s sources 100 percent of its coffees directly from exotic locations across the globe, with every bean roasted in its Southern California headquarters which includes a test kitchen for ongoing R&D and a complete roasting and processing facility managed by the company’s two fulltime roasters. With a commitment to the guest experience, Gloria Jean’s was also recently ranked a top three national coffee chain in customer service, along with Starbucks and Peet’s Coffee, in a recent consumer survey conducted by Newsweek.

“After over 40 years being in the business, and being the first to offer specialty flavored coffee, we’re honored to be ranked as the third best coffee franchise in the industry by Entrepreneur Magazine!” said Sam Ferreira, president of Gloria Jean’s Coffees – U.S.A. “We’re only as good as our franchisees, and we’re proud to have a franchise family that goes above and beyond to provide the ultimate guest experience. With at least four new locations set to open by the end of the summer, we’re not slowing down one bit, and we’re confident we will continue to be acknowledged as a top franchise opportunity in the tremendously popular coffee category.”

Entrepreneur’s 2019 Top Food Franchises rankings were determined using the company’s Franchise 500 formula, which is a comprehensive evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Gloria Jeans Coffees position on the list shows is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity and position as a leading coffee franchise investment.

To view Gloria Jean’s Coffees and the other Top Food Franchises, pick up the June issue of Entrepreneur, available now on newsstands. For the coffee franchise’s full menu and locations, please visit www.gloriajeans.com.

About Gloria Jean’s Coffees – U.S.A.

Gloria Jean’s Coffees – U.S.A. is an innovator in the specialty coffee segment, providing customers fresh, premium blends and award-winning roasts. Gloria Jean’s Coffees was founded in 1979 in a small town outside Chicago by the company’s namesake, Gloria Jean Kvetko. What began as a small gift shop soon became a nationwide franchise concept and in 2014, Retail Food Group – USA (RFG), a multi-brand retail food franchisors and leading wholesale coffee roaster, acquired Gloria Jean’s Coffees with plans to grow the brand through franchising. Gloria Jean’s delectable menu also offers ice-blended chillers, mochas, lattes, hot cocoa, a variety of baked goods and pastries, whole beans and retail merchandise. An established brand on the rise, Gloria Jean’s was included in Franchise Times’ 2018 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, ranked a “Top 3” Coffee franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Annual Franchise 500® List, and the company also took home nine awards at the prestigious 2018 Golden Bean Competition, the world’s largest coffee roasters conference and contest honoring the best coffee roasters in North America. For more information on Gloria Jean’s Coffees, visit www.gloriajeans.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.gloriajeans.com/franchise.

Contact:

Chelsea McKinney

Powerhouse Communications

www.powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

Chelsea@powerhousecomm.com