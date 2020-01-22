Gloria Jean’s Coffees Opens New Drive Thru Location in Pharr, Texas

An Innovator in the Specialty Coffee Segment is Now Open in the Pharr Town Center

Santa Fe Springs, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Gloria Jean’s Coffees – US , an innovator in the specialty coffee segment providing fresh, premium blends and award-winning roasts, is excited to announce its newest drive thru location is now open in Pharr, Texas in the Pharr Town Center in front of Crunch Fitness. Owned and operated by Dinah Oranday, owner of the McAllen location in the La Plaza Mall located about 10 minutes from the new Pharr location, this new drive thru storefront will bring nearly 20 new jobs to the local community. With a continued focus on merging quality with convenience, the new Gloria Jean’s Coffees drive thru location in Pharr showcases the brand’s newer store design which continues the beloved coffee chain’s growth from malls to more accessible avenues.

“We’re so excited to have our brand-new drive thru location officially open in Pharr, and we’ve been sincerely humbled by the overwhelmingly positive response we’ve received from our community,” said Oranday. “Our guests are busy, and we’re thrilled to be able to provide them with the same delicious experience they’ve come to expect at locations like our McAllen storefront in the La Plaza Mall, but with the added convenience of a drive thru. We love that we’re making it easier than ever for coffee lovers to grab a cup of Gloria Jean’s Coffees whenever they want, and we look forward to serving guests in Pharr for many years to come!”

Founded in Illinois in 1979, there are currently 62 U.S. locations in operation with several scheduled to open by the end of 2020. Gloria Jean’s sources 100 percent of its coffees directly from exotic locations across the globe, with every bean roasted in its Southern California headquarters which includes a private test kitchen for ongoing R&D and a full roasting and processing facility managed by the company’s two roasters. With a commitment to the guest experience, Gloria Jean’s Coffees was ranked a top three national coffee chain in customer service, along with Starbucks and Peet’s Coffee , in a recent consumer survey conducted by Newsweek . Most recently, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked Gloria Jean’s Coffees a top three coffee franchise on its list of Top Food Franchises of 2019, along with Dunkin’ and The Human Bean .

Gloria Jean’s Coffees’ newest drive thru location is located at 500 N. Jackson Rd., Pharr, TX 78577 , and can be reached at (956) 601-0021. Dine in hours of operation are 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily and drive thru hours are 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily.

The new Pharr location offers the brand’s full assortment of chillers, mochas, lattes, hot cocoa, baked goods and pastries, as well as Gloria Jean’s Coffees’ signature flavored whole beans for purchase. For the full menu, locations and the complete list of whole beans available for purchase, please visit www.gloriajeans.com .

About Gloria Jean’s Coffees – U.S.A.

Gloria Jean’s Coffees – US is an innovator in the specialty coffee segment, providing customers fresh, premium blends and award-winning roasts. Gloria Jean’s Coffees was founded in 1979 in a small town outside Chicago by the company’s namesake, Gloria Jean Kvetko. What began as a small gift shop soon became a nationwide and later international franchise concept, and the brand now boasts nearly 900 stores worldwide. Retail Food Group – USA (RFG), a multi-brand retail food franchisors and leading wholesale coffee roasters, acquired Gloria Jean’s Coffees in 2014 with plans to grow the brand through franchising. Gloria Jean’s delectable menu also offers ice-blended chillers, mochas, lattes, hot cocoa, a variety of baked goods and pastries, whole beans and retail merchandise. An established brand on the rise, Gloria Jean’s was included in Franchise Times’ 2018 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, and the company also took home nine awards at the prestigious 2018 Golden Bean Competition, the world’s largest coffee roasters conference and contest honoring the best coffee roasters in North America. For more information on Gloria Jean’s Coffees, visit www.gloriajeans.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.gloriajeans.com/franchise .