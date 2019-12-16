Gloria Jean’s Coffees Now Open in Homewood, Illinois

An Innovator and Leader in Specialty Coffee Opens New Drive Thru Location in Cook County

Santa Fe Springs, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Gloria Jean’s Coffees – U.S. , an innovator in the specialty coffee segment providing fresh, premium blends and award-winning roasts, is excited to announce its newest drive thru location is now open in Homewood, Illinois. Located in Cherry Creek Plaza on the corner of Governors Highway and 183rd Street, the new drive thru storefront is owned and operated by Vincent Cryns of AV Coffee Inc., a skilled restauranteur with over 40 years of franchise experience. Gloria Jean’s Coffees in Homewood will offer the brand’s full assortment of chillers, mochas, lattes, hot cocoa, baked goods and pastries, along with signature flavored whole beans for purchase for home brewing. With a continued focus on merging quality with convenience, the brand plans to open even more drive thru units before the end of 2020.

“Not only have we brought Gloria Jean’s Coffees’ famous, award-winning brews to our neighbors in Homewood, we’re also bringing 20 new jobs to our local economy, and for that we are incredibly proud,” said Cryns. “My wife and I have been longtime fans of Gloria Jean’s Coffees and were frequent visitors of the brand’s mall locations for many years with our 10 kids. We are so happy to continue to grow businesses in Homewood and are grateful to the community for your support; we look forward to seeing many familiar and new faces, both in store and in your cars at our drive thru!”

Founded in Illinois in 1979, there are currently 62 U.S. locations in operation with more scheduled to open by year’s end. Gloria Jean’s Coffees sources 100 percent of its coffees directly from exotic locations across the globe, with every bean roasted in its Southern California headquarters, which includes a test kitchen for ongoing R&D and a complete roasting and processing facility managed by the company’s fulltime master roasters. With a commitment to the guest experience, Gloria Jean’s Coffees was ranked a top three national coffee chain in customer service, along with Starbucks and Peet’s Coffee , in a recent consumer survey conducted by Newsweek . Most recently, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked Gloria Jean’s Coffees a top three coffee franchise on its list of Top Food Franchises of 2019, along with Dunkin’ and The Human Bean .

“We’re so excited to add another drive thru unit to our growing roster of new stores because these locations make it so easy for guests to grab Gloria Jean’s Coffees’ specialty beverages while they’re on-the-go!” said Sam Ferreira, President of Gloria Jean’s Coffees. “Our guests are busy and they’re seeking easier ways to get their coffee fix, and we’re proud to make it easier than ever with new locations like Homewood that feature a convenient drive thru.”

Gloria Jean’s Coffees’ newest drive thru location is located at 18322 Governors Highway, Homewood, IL 09043, and can be reached at (708) 991-2152. Hours of operation are 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily. For the full menu, locations and the complete list of whole beans available for purchase, please visit www.gloriajeans.com .

About Gloria Jean’s Coffees – U.S.A.

Gloria Jean’s Coffees – U.S.A. is an innovator in the specialty coffee segment, providing customers fresh, premium blends and award-winning roasts. Gloria Jean’s Coffees was founded in 1979 in a small town outside Chicago by the company’s namesake, Gloria Jean Kvetko. What began as a small gift shop soon became a nationwide and later international franchise concept, and the brand now boasts nearly 900 stores worldwide. Retail Food Group – USA (RFG), a multi-brand retail food franchisors and leading wholesale coffee roasters, acquired Gloria Jean’s Coffees in 2014 with plans to grow the brand through franchising. Gloria Jean’s delectable menu also offers ice-blended chillers, mochas, lattes, hot cocoa, a variety of baked goods and pastries, whole beans and retail merchandise. An established brand on the rise, Gloria Jean’s was included in Franchise Times’ 2018 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, and the company also took home nine awards at the prestigious 2018 Golden Bean Competition, the world’s largest coffee roasters conference and contest honoring the best coffee roasters in North America. For more information on Gloria Jean’s Coffees, visit www.gloriajeans.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.gloriajeans.com/franchise .

Contact:

Chelsea McKinney

Powerhouse Communications

949-261-2216

Chelsea@powerhousecomm.com