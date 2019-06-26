Gloria Jean’s Coffees Now Open in Grandville

A Leader in Specialty Coffee Grows in Kent County with Opening at RiverTown Crossings Mall

Santa Fe Springs, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Gloria Jean’s Coffees – U.S.A, an innovator in the specialty coffee segment providing fresh, premium blends and award-winning roasts, is excited to announce the opening of its new location in Grandville at the RiverTown Crossings Mall, across from Dick Sporting Goods. Gloria Jean’s Coffees in Grandville is owned and operated by local resident and experienced franchisee, Eric Vo of Racer & Vo Gourmet Coffee Inc. This location will serve Gloria Jean’s Coffees’ full assortment of chillers, mochas, lattes, hot cocoa, baked goods and pastries, along with the brand’s signature flavored whole beans for purchase for home brewing.

“We’re excited to serve the Kent County community at our new location in the RiverTown Crossings Mall, near the children’s play area on the lower level,” said Vo. “Gloria Jean’s Coffees is the perfect spot for shoppers to grab a quick beverage or snack, and we’re thrilled to provide mall guests with a unique and delicious coffee experience while they’re on-the-go.”

Founded in Illinois in 1979, there are currently 59 U.S. locations in operation with several scheduled to open by year’s end. Gloria Jean’s Coffees sources 100 percent of its coffees directly from exotic locations across the globe, with every bean roasted in its Southern California headquarters which includes a test kitchen for ongoing R&D and a complete roasting and processing facility managed by the company’s fulltime master roasters. With a commitment to the guest experience, Gloria Jean’s Coffees was ranked a top three national coffee chain in customer service, along with Starbucks and Peet’s Coffee, in a recent consumer survey conducted by Newsweek. Most recently, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked Gloria Jean’s Coffees a top three coffee franchise on its list of Top Food Franchises of 2019, along with Dunkin’ and The Human Bean.

Gloria Jean’s Coffees is located inside the RiverTown Crossings Mall at 3700 Rivertown Pkwy Space #1130, Grandville, MI 49418, and can be reached at (510) 227 8160. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For the full menu, locations and the complete list of whole beans available for purchase, please visit www.gloriajeans.com.

About Gloria Jean’s Coffees – U.S.A.

Gloria Jean’s Coffees – U.S.A. is an innovator in the specialty coffee segment, providing customers fresh, premium blends and award-winning roasts. Gloria Jean’s Coffees was founded in 1979 in a small town outside Chicago by the company’s namesake, Gloria Jean Kvetko. What began as a small gift shop soon became a nationwide and later international franchise concept, and the brand now boasts nearly 900 stores worldwide. Retail Food Group – USA (RFG), a multi-brand retail food franchisors and leading wholesale coffee roasters, acquired Gloria Jean’s Coffees in 2014 with plans to grow the brand through franchising. Gloria Jean’s delectable menu also offers ice-blended chillers, mochas, lattes, hot cocoa, a variety of baked goods and pastries, whole beans and retail merchandise. An established brand on the rise, Gloria Jean’s was included in Franchise Times’ 2018 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, and the company also took home nine awards at the prestigious 2018 Golden Bean Competition, the world’s largest coffee roasters conference and contest honoring the best coffee roasters in North America. For more information on Gloria Jean’s Coffees, visit www.gloriajeans.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.gloriajeans.com/franchise.

