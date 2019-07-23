Gloria Jean’s Coffees Now Open in Crown Point, Indiana

A Leader in Specialty Coffee Opens First Drive Thru Location in Lake County & First to Offer Nitro Brew

Santa Fe Springs, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Gloria Jean’s Coffees – U.S.A, an innovator in the specialty coffee segment providing fresh, premium blends and award-winning roasts, is excited to announce its newest drive thru location is now open in Crown Point, Indiana near the corner of Broadway and East 109th Avenue. Owned and operated by Raed Naser, the new Crown Point location will also be the first location to offer Nitro Brew and Cold Brew taps. With a continued focus on merging quality with convenience, the brand will open several more drive thru units before the end of the calendar year.

With two taps, Gloria Jean’s Coffees in Crown Point will offer a daily Nitro Brew and Cold Brew, each rotating frequently to provide new and exciting options for guests. From the brand’s signature coffees and origin flavors to the large variety of flavored whole beans that Gloria Jean’s Coffees is known for, pouring cold brews from a Nitro tap will add a creamy texture and mouthfeel without adding any milks or sweeteners. In addition to this exciting new menu item, the new Crown Point location will also offer the brand’s full assortment of chillers, mochas, lattes, hot cocoa, baked goods and pastries, as well as Gloria Jean’s Coffees’ signature flavored whole beans for purchase.

“Our new drive thru location makes it easier than ever to grab Gloria Jean’s Coffees’ specialty beverages on-the-go,” said Sam Ferreira, President of Gloria Jean’s Coffees. “We know how busy our guests are and we’re thrilled to provide locals with the same delicious experience they’ve come to expect, but with the added convenience of a drive thru. We’re also very excited for our customers to try our Nitro Brew and Cold Brew options at their new local Gloria Jean’s Coffees in Crown Point.”

Founded in Illinois in 1979, there are currently 60 U.S. locations in operation with several scheduled to open by year’s end. Gloria Jean’s Coffees sources 100 percent of its coffees directly from exotic locations across the globe, with every bean roasted in its Southern California headquarters, which includes a test kitchen for ongoing R&D and a complete roasting and processing facility managed by the company’s fulltime master roasters. With a commitment to the guest experience, Gloria Jean’s Coffees was ranked a top three national coffee chain in customer service, along with Starbucks and Peet’s Coffee, in a recent consumer survey conducted by Newsweek. Most recently, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked Gloria Jean’s Coffees a top three coffee franchise on its list of Top Food Franchises of 2019, along with Dunkin’ and The Human Bean.

Gloria Jean’s Coffees’ newest drive thru location is located at 122 East 109th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, and can be reached at (219) 333-2173. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Saturday 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sunday 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For the full menu, locations and the complete list of whole beans available for purchase, please visit www.gloriajeans.com.

About Gloria Jean’s Coffees – U.S.A.

Gloria Jean’s Coffees – U.S.A. is an innovator in the specialty coffee segment, providing customers fresh, premium blends and award-winning roasts. Gloria Jean’s Coffees was founded in 1979 in a small town outside Chicago by the company’s namesake, Gloria Jean Kvetko. What began as a small gift shop soon became a nationwide and later international franchise concept, and the brand now boasts nearly 900 stores worldwide. Retail Food Group – USA (RFG), a multi-brand retail food franchisors and leading wholesale coffee roasters, acquired Gloria Jean’s Coffees in 2014 with plans to grow the brand through franchising. Gloria Jean’s delectable menu also offers ice-blended chillers, mochas, lattes, hot cocoa, a variety of baked goods and pastries, whole beans and retail merchandise. An established brand on the rise, Gloria Jean’s was included in Franchise Times’ 2018 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, and the company also took home nine awards at the prestigious 2018 Golden Bean Competition, the world’s largest coffee roasters conference and contest honoring the best coffee roasters in North America. For more information on Gloria Jean’s Coffees, visit www.gloriajeans.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.gloriajeans.com/franchise.

Contact:

Chelsea McKinney

Powerhouse Communications

www.powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

Chelsea@powerhousecomm.com