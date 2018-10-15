Gloria Jean’s Coffees in McAllen, Texas Under New Ownership

Veteran Franchisees Transfer Ownership to Local Young Couple & Longtime Fans of Gloria Jean’s Coffees

Santa Fe Springs, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Gloria Jean’s Coffees, an innovator in the specialty coffee segment, providing fresh, premium blends and award-winning roasts for nearly 40 years, announces its McAllen, Texas location is under new ownership. Located in the Simon La Plaza Mall at the 10th Street and Wichita Avenue cross-streets, the location is now operated by wife and husband team Dinah Oranday and Pablo Pacheco, Jr. of STX Brew Company, LLC. Gloria Jean’s Coffees in McAllen will continue to offer many diverse blends of specialty coffee, signature espresso beverages, chillers and freshly-made breakfast sandwiches to the Rio Grande Valley community, as it has for the past 23 years.

“We’re excited to begin our journey as Gloria Jean’s Coffees franchisees by acquiring ownership of this locally-loved location in McAllen,” said Oranday. “I’ve been a longtime fan of Gloria Jean’s and a frequent visitor of this location since I was in high school where I’ve had the chance to really get to know the brand, menu and previous owners, Mike and Deanna Cochran. We have big plans to continue building our business and growing the Gloria Jean’s concept throughout Southern Texas, beginning with a new location in Pharr scheduled to open in early 2019.”

Founded in a small town outside Chicago in 1979 by the company’s namesake, Gloria Jean Kvetko, whose goal was to cultivate the best cup of coffee out there, Gloria Jean’s Coffees is an innovator in the gourmet flavored coffee segment, providing customers fresh, premium blends and award-winning roasts. Never compromising on quality, Gloria Jean’s painstakingly selects its arabica beans from only the most discerning sources around the globe and roasts each bean in small batches at its Southern California headquarters, which includes a test kitchen for ongoing R&D overseen by a Cordon Bleu-trained chef and a full roasting and processing facility managed by the company’s master roaster.

“In passing the baton to Dinah and Pablo, who have exhibited a passion for customer service and high-quality coffee that my husband and I share, we’re confident our longtime guests will be well taken care of,” said Deanna Cochran, former franchise owner who operated the McAllen location beginning in 1995 alongside her husband Mike. “We’re looking forward to watching them thrive as Gloria Jean’s franchisees, providing memorable experiences and incredible coffee beverages that the McAllen community has come to expect over the past two decades. We’re planning on being their new best customers!”

At every Gloria Jean’s location, certified baristas skilled at extracting the perfect espresso shot and texturing silky smooth milk, create delicious, handcrafted coffee selections, including year-round favorites like the White Chocolate Caramel Mocha and exciting limited time offerings that harmonize with the season. With superior customer service, exceptional coffee and a lively, family-friendly environment that makes for a one-of-a-kind coffee house experience, Gloria Jean’s continues to draw a large customer base back time and time again.

Gloria Jean’s Coffees in McAllen is located in the Simon La Plaza Mall near the food court at 2200 S 10th St, McAllen, TX 78503, and can be reached at (956) 686-6668. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

To view the full menu, find your nearest location or purchase whole beans for home brewing, visit www.gloriajeans.com.

About Gloria Jean’s Coffees

Gloria Jean’s Coffees is an innovator in the specialty coffee segment, providing customers fresh, premium blends and award-winning roasts. Gloria Jean’s Coffees was founded in 1979 in a small town outside Chicago by the company’s namesake, Gloria Jean Kvetko. What began as a small gift shop soon became a nationwide and later international franchise concept, and the brand now boasts nearly 900 stores worldwide. Retail Food Group – USA (RFG), a multi-brand retail food franchisors and leading wholesale coffee roasters, acquired Gloria Jean’s Coffees in 2014 with plans to grow the brand through franchising. Gloria Jean’s delectable menu also offers ice-blended chillers, mochas, lattes, hot cocoa, a variety of baked goods and pastries, whole beans and retail merchandise. An established brand on the rise, Gloria Jean’s was included in Franchise Times’ 2018 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, and the company also took home nine awards at the prestigious 2018 Golden Bean Competition, the world’s largest coffee roasters conference and contest honoring the best coffee roasters in North America. For more information on Gloria Jean’s Coffees, visit www.gloriajeans.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.gloriajeans.com/franchise.

