Gloria Jean’s Coffees’ Holiday Menu Will Have Guests Walking in a Winter Wonderland!

Specialty Coffee Innovator Introduces Festive Seasonal Flavors & Brings Back Classic Holiday Favorites

Santa Fe Springs, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Gloria Jean’s Coffees – US, an innovator in the specialty coffee segment providing fresh, premium blends and award-winning roasts, continues its 40th anniversary celebration with a festive new holiday beverage lineup! Available for a limited time, the holiday menu is jam-packed with festive seasonal flavors including the NEW! Winter Wonderland Chiller and Latte also available over ice and as a cold brew. Festive favorites, the Gingersnap Chiller and Latte, along with the Sleigh Ride Cookie Chiller and Mocha are back on the menu to help guests get into the holiday spirit! Additionally, coffee-lovers who enjoy brewing Gloria Jean’s Coffees high-quality coffee in the comfort of their own homes may purchase whole beans in the brand’s most popular holiday flavors including Winter Wonderland, Eggnog, Christmas Morning, Holiday Cheer and Mocha Merrimint, available in stores and online for a limited time.

The new Winter Wonderland beverage recipe was created by a Gloria Jean’s Coffees employee, Amanda, from the Valley View Mall location in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Top recipes submitted during an employee contest were tested throughout the year, and Amanda’s Winter Wonderland creation beat out the competition as the most popular beverage amongst paying guests.

“There is nothing like the smell of freshly brewed coffee but we like to take it one step further during the holidays, turning our coffee houses and your homes into a winter wonderland filled with the aroma of our amazing seasonal flavors,” said Sam Ferreira, president of Gloria Jean’s Coffees – US. “It really is the most wonderful time of the year as we bring back festive favorites and introduce new flavors to Gloria Jean’s Coffees holiday collection guaranteed to make the season merry and bright!”

Guests may enjoy Gloria Jean’s Coffees following holiday offerings through January 5, 2020:

Holiday Beverages: NEW! Winter Wonderland Chiller – this icy beverage features Gloria Jean’s Coffees Winter Wonderland whole bean toddy, flavors of sugar cookie, sweet caramel, lightly spiced cinnamon and Madagascar vanilla, blended with milk and topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce NEW! Winter Wonderland Over Ice – made with Gloria Jean’s Coffees new Winter Wonderland whole beans, this toddy features Madagascar vanilla, Hawaiian salted caramel flavors and milk poured over ice NEW! Winter Wonderland Cold Brew – this cold brew is a refreshing take on the brand’s Winter Wonderland whole bean toddy, mixed with water and poured over ice NEW! Winter Wonderland Latte – Gloria Jean’s Coffees seasonal Winter Wonderland whole bean toddy is made with milk and features flavors of Madagascar vanilla and Hawaiian Salted Caramel, topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce Gingersnap Chiller – Gloria Jean’s Coffees signature cappuccino base blended with white chocolate and gingerbread flavors, gingersnap cookies and ice, topped with whipped cream and gingersnap cookies Gingersnap Over Ice – this drink tastes like the holidays! A milk-based drink featuring a blend of the brand’s signature espresso with white chocolate and gingerbread flavors served over ice Gingersnap Latte – made with steamed milk, Gloria Jean’s Coffees espresso and gingerbread flavors, and topped with whipped cream and a gingersnap cookie Sleigh Ride Cookie Chiller – an icy blend of Gloria Jean’s Coffees signature cappuccino base, white chocolate, peppermints and Oreo® cookies, topped with whipped cream, crushed peppermints and Oreo® cookie crumbles Sleigh Ride Cookie Mocha – made with steamed milk, Gloria Jean’s Coffees signature espresso and mint and white chocolate flavors, this warm beverage is then topped with whipped cream, crushed peppermints and Oreo® cookie crumbles



Seasonal Whole Beans:

All seasonal whole beans are available in 12 oz. bags for purchase in-store and online. Winter Wonderland – a delightful blend reminiscent of sugar cookies and caramel, lightly spiced with cinnamon Eggnog – featuring flavors of sweet cream, nutmeg and warm holiday spices with a hint of vanilla Christmas Morning – enjoy the sentiments of the season with this full-roasted blend infused with surprisingly sweet undertones Holiday Cheer – for an instant warm and cozy feeling, try this indulgent blend featuring notes of buttered rum and a hint of cinnamon (note: also available in decaf) Mocha Merrimint – liven up the holiday season with the perfect balance of cool mint and rich dark chocolate (note: also available in decaf Cinnamon Hazelnut – a perfect blend of the flavors of cinnamon with a hint of hazelnut

Ferreira continued, “Along with picking up your favorite beverages and whole beans for yourself this holiday season, Gloria Jean’s Coffees whole beans make a very special gift or stocking stuffer for the coffee lovers in your life. Share your favorite flavors with them and they just might return the favor!”

Gloria Jean’s Coffees sources 100 percent of its coffees directly from exotic locations across the globe, with every bean roasted in its Southern California headquarters which includes a private test kitchen for ongoing R&D and a full roasting and processing facility managed by the company’s two roasters.

Available through January 5, 2020, Gloria Jean’s Coffees’ new holiday menu and seasonal whole bean offerings will be featured alongside the brand’s full menu at all 61 U.S. locations. For locations, menu and whole beans available for purchase, visit www.gloriajeans.com.

About Gloria Jean’s Coffees – US

Gloria Jean’s Coffees – US is an innovator in the specialty coffee segment, providing customers fresh, premium blends and award-winning roasts. Gloria Jean’s Coffees was founded in 1979 in a small town outside Chicago by the company’s namesake, Gloria Jean Kvetko. What began as a small gift shop soon became a nationwide franchise concept and in 2014, Retail Food Group – USA (RFG), a multi-brand retail food franchisors and leading wholesale coffee roaster, acquired Gloria Jean’s Coffees with plans to grow the brand through franchising. Gloria Jean’s Coffees’ delectable menu also offers ice-blended chillers, mochas, lattes, hot cocoa, a variety of baked goods and pastries, whole beans and retail merchandise. An established brand on the rise, Gloria Jean’s Coffees was included in Franchise Times’ 2018 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, ranked a “Top 3” Coffee franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Annual Franchise 500® List, and the company also took home nine awards at the prestigious 2018 Golden Bean Competition, the world’s largest coffee roasters conference and contest honoring the best coffee roasters in North America. For more information on Gloria Jean’s Coffees, visit www.gloriajeans.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.gloriajeans.com/franchise.

Contact:

Chelsea McKinney

Powerhouse Communications

949-261-2216

Chelsea@powerhousecomm.com