Gloria Jean’s Coffee and It’s a Grind Franchises Retain Powerhouse Communications to Lead PR Programs

Santa Ana, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Powerhouse Communications, a creative public relations agency specializing in the foodservice and franchise industries, has been retained by Retail Food Group – USA to lead both franchise and consumer awareness efforts for subsidiaries Gloria Jean’s Coffees and It’s a Grind Coffee House, longtime innovators in the specialty coffee segment. With immediate growth on the horizon, Powerhouse is responsible for planning and executing creative communications campaigns designed to engage consumers who are passionate about a great cup of coffee along with prospective franchise partners looking to diversify their portfolios with an established brand on the rise.

“In addition to their proven track record of generating impactful results for restaurant franchises, Powerhouse was hands down our top choice due to their creative approach to PR and their specialized experience in helping to reinvigorate established foodservice brands,” said Sam Ferreira, president of Retail Food Group – USA. “We may have been quiet for a while, but we now have a lot to talk about, and we’re confident we’ve chosen the right partner to get people buzzin’ about our legacy coffee brands again.”

Gloria Jean’s Coffees, founded outside of Chicago in 1979, is the originator of flavored whole beans and has developed a cult-like following for its unique and seasonal flavors year-round. In addition to its booming ecommerce business, Gloria Jeans currently has 60 cafes open and in development. It is poised for significant expansion across the U.S. Founded in 1994 in Long Beach, California, It’s A Grind Coffee House is a neighborhood destination serving high quality signature coffee in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere. There are currently 26 It’s a Grind stores in operation with at least two more coffee houses scheduled to open this year. Both brands source 100 percent of its coffees directly from exotic locations across the globe with every bean roasted in its Southern California headquarters that includes a test kitchen for ongoing R&D and a full roasting and processing facility managed by the company’s fulltime master roaster.

“Just like most of America, enjoying a cup of coffee is a delicious part of our daily routine, and we are thrilled to help remind coffee lovers what makes Gloria Jeans and It’s a Grind so special,” said Kristin Daher, president of Powerhouse Communications. “Both brands have rich histories with very different backgrounds, and the Powerhouse team is excited to reintroduce these unique coffee houses to consumers and potential franchisees across the country in a fun and compelling way!”

To learn more about Powerhouse Communications and to view agency results and case studies, visit www.powerhousecomm.com.

About Powerhouse Communications

Powerhouse Communications is An Ideas Agency offering a wide range of public relations, brand strategy and social media services. Specializing in the foodservice, CPG and franchise industries, the Agency has a long track record of generating impactful awareness where it counts. The Powerhouse team is made up of talented storytellers and hungry thought leaders who are equally focused on the imaginative and strategic elements of the agency’s work. Experienced in launching new brands and breathing life into established companies, Powerhouse excels in imaginative brand storytelling and creating unique awareness opportunities for its clients. For more information, visit www.powerhousecomm.com or call (949) 261-2216. Powerhouse Communications is located at 1231 E. Dyer Rd., Ste. 238, Santa Ana, CA 92705.

About Gloria Jean’s Coffees

Gloria Jean’s Coffees is an innovator in the specialty coffee segment, providing customers fresh, premium blends and award-winning roasts. Gloria Jean’s Coffees was founded in 1979 in a small town outside Chicago by the company’s namesake, Gloria Jean Kvetko. What began as a small gift shop soon became a nationwide and later international franchise concept, and the brand now boasts nearly 900 stores worldwide. Retail Food Group – USA (RFG), a multi-brand retail food franchisors and leading wholesale coffee roasters, acquired Gloria Jean’s Coffees in 2014 with plans to grow the brand through franchising. Gloria Jean’s delectable menu also offers ice-blended chillers, mochas, lattes, hot cocoa, a variety of baked goods and pastries, whole beans and retail merchandise. For more information on Gloria Jean’s Coffees, visit http://www.gloriajeans.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.gloriajeans.com/franchise.

About It’s a Grind

It’s A Grind Coffee House is a neighborhood destination serving high quality signature coffee in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere. Founded in 1994, It’s A Grind Coffee House serves several different blends of specialty coffee, roasted in Southern California and brewed fresh each day. Each location also serves espresso beverages, iced blended coffee creations, freshly made breakfast sandwiches and a variety of foods at all times throughout the day. Retail Food Group – USA (RFG), a multi-brand retail food franchisors and leading wholesale coffee roasters, acquired It’s A Grind Coffee House in 2014 with plans to grow the brand through franchising. The brand currently has 18 locations in the U.S. and eight internationally. For more information on It’s A Grind Coffee House, visit http://www.itsagrind.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.itsagrind.com/franchise/.

