Global Corp US, Inc. Offers vBOSS for Restaurants (Stay Updated With Your Business!)

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Virtual Business Operation Support Services (vBOSS) helps you manage your restaurant by providing business oversight and operational insight. Easily keep track of activities that help you actively manage your business even when you are not there. Tailored reports that can be used for business operation analysis and decision making.

Track, manage, supervisor, employees, customers, deliveries, unknown person etc. and cross reference/correlation/verification of data, operation, transactions and other activities using your existing video surveillance system (live or recorded footage). Serving businesses, retail (stores, restaurants, etc.), commercial offices, industrial facilities, hospitals, schools, colleges, universities, etc.

Business hours Monitoring

Customer readiness

Customer count/satisfaction/interaction

Sales / Customer Ratio

Compliance / Safety

Loss Prevention

Realign resources based on customer traffic

Business or security violations/protocols

Employee Time tracking

Employee performance evaluations

Non-Employees/Unknown personnel

Inventory/deliveries

Logging, Alerting, Reporting

Highly customizable service to meet your specific business operational challenges we can provide reports, logs and/or notifications as we validate your business operation so your restaurant runs smoothly and you are kept informed.

Customer Interaction Report

Connect/verify DVR time

Verify the delivery & take a picture

Verify the store open time & take a picture

Monitor all managers IN-OUT with a picture

Monitor first chicken drop time & take a picture

Monitor birdcage time & take a picture

Monitor Cube drop in fryer

Employee violation (Apron, Cap, Visor & gloves, etc.)

Monitor filtration time & note fryer number

Report any technician & unknown personnel

Last chicken drop with proper count of chicken

First/Last customer time w/picture (In store or Drive thru)

Food wastage report

Store close time and take a picture

Camera down issue

Drive through bottleneck

Dirty Floors

About Global Corp US, Inc.

Global Corp US , Inc. is based in United States and registered in Dallas, Texas specializing in Business Support, Sales and Services.

Contact:

Global Corp US, Inc.

info@gcorpus.com

469-431-3566

www.gcorpus.com

The post Global Corp US, Inc. Offers vBOSS for Restaurants (Stay Updated With Your Business!) first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.