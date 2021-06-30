Global Corp US, Inc. Offers vBOSS for Restaurants (Stay Updated With Your Business!)

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Virtual Business Operation Support Services (vBOSS) helps you manage your restaurant by providing business oversight and operational insight. Easily keep track of activities that help you actively manage your business even when you are not there. Tailored reports that can be used for business operation analysis and decision making.
Track, manage, supervisor, employees, customers, deliveries, unknown person etc. and cross reference/correlation/verification of data, operation, transactions and other activities using your existing video surveillance system (live or recorded footage). Serving businesses, retail (stores, restaurants, etc.), commercial offices, industrial facilities, hospitals, schools, colleges, universities, etc.
- Business hours Monitoring
- Customer readiness
- Customer count/satisfaction/interaction
- Sales / Customer Ratio
- Compliance / Safety
- Loss Prevention
- Realign resources based on customer traffic
- Business or security violations/protocols
- Employee Time tracking
- Employee performance evaluations
- Non-Employees/Unknown personnel
- Inventory/deliveries
- Logging, Alerting, Reporting
Highly customizable service to meet your specific business operational challenges we can provide reports, logs and/or notifications as we validate your business operation so your restaurant runs smoothly and you are kept informed.
- Customer Interaction Report
- Connect/verify DVR time
- Verify the delivery & take a picture
- Verify the store open time & take a picture
- Monitor all managers IN-OUT with a picture
- Monitor first chicken drop time & take a picture
- Monitor birdcage time & take a picture
- Monitor Cube drop in fryer
- Employee violation (Apron, Cap, Visor & gloves, etc.)
- Monitor filtration time & note fryer number
- Report any technician & unknown personnel
- Last chicken drop with proper count of chicken
- First/Last customer time w/picture (In store or Drive thru)
- Food wastage report
- Store close time and take a picture
- Camera down issue
- Drive through bottleneck
- Dirty Floors
About Global Corp US, Inc.
Global Corp US, Inc. is based in United States and registered in Dallas, Texas specializing in Business Support, Sales and Services.
Contact:
Global Corp US, Inc.
info@gcorpus.com
469-431-3566
www.gcorpus.com
The post Global Corp US, Inc. Offers vBOSS for Restaurants (Stay Updated With Your Business!) first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.