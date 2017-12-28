Glazed and Infused doughnuts closing all shops

Glazed and Infused will close all five of its doughnut shops permanently.

One location, in River North, remains open through Sunday. But the West Loop flagship and main kitchen on Fulton Market, Lincoln Park, Streeterville and Loop locations are now closed to the public. Eater Chicago first reported the closure.

“My heart goes out to all of the hourly employees who found out they lost their jobs the day after Christmas,” said a source who declined to be named because the person was not authorized to speak officially. About 45 people, including management, are now seeking employment, the source added.

Glazed and Infused won an award for best doughnuts in the 2016 Tribune Readers' Choice Dining Awards. At the time, we wrote that the “polka-dotted orange boxes elicit a Pavlovian response from anyone who's had one or a dozen of their distinctive doughnuts — from the chocolate curl-covered Chocolate4 (chocolate cake, chocolate ganache glaze, dark and white chocolate curls) to fruit fritters of the day, seasonal old-fashioneds and single-day holiday specials (including a Leap Day doughnut with Mexican hot chocolate devil's food cake, ancho Mexican vanilla bean and white chocolate glaze, sea salt cajeta, and crispy chapulines, as in leaping grasshoppers).”

Owner Scott Harris, co-founder of Francesca's Restaurants, started Glazed and Infused in 2012, as a counter and walk-up window in the corner of one of his Wicker Park restaurants (now closed). The flagship, sit-down location on Fulton Market made more than 8,000 doughnuts daily for all five locations.

“After five wonderful years as Chicago’s beloved doughnut concept, I have made the decision to close Glazed and Infused,” Harris told the Tribune in a statement. “I appreciate all the love and support our customers have given us over the years. I’ve decided to focus on my existing full-service restaurant brands and look forward to developing new concepts in the future.”

This story will be updated.

