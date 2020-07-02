  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Glastonbury police flooded with calls about jogger who exposed himself to girls

July 2, 2020
From www.courant.com
By
Christine Dempsey

Police are warning residents about a jogger who has been exposing himself to girls in Glastonbury.