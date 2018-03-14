Glasbern Inn to debut additional event venue with fireplace, mezzanine and more

Glasbern Country Inn is growing in Weisenberg Township.

The bed and breakfast, private event facility and restaurant at 2141 Packhouse Road in a few weeks is planning to open an approximately 1,600-square-foot addition for weddings, corporate events and other social functions adjacent to the inn’s pub.

Construction began in October and upon completion, the intimate venue will accommodate up to 80 guests with a dance floor.

Built on a former patio, the glass- and wood-enclosed structure will feature a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, mezzanine, recessed TV, wall-to-wall carpeting and an entrance directly from the inn’s outdoor ceremony site.

There also will be new landscaping, large windows and a deck overlooking the building’s adjacent pond and picturesque countryside.

“It’s a modern take on our rustic aesthetics,” said Amber Grace, Glasbern’s director of sales and event coordinator. “We’re really trying to keep true to the old-style contruction with wood and a vaulted ceiling.”

The addition, to be named Glasloft, later this month will host its first function, a preview and tasting event for brides and grooms who have booked a wedding at the inn.

The venue will supplement the inn’s Grand Lodge, which can accommodate up to 165 guests for a reception with a dance floor and up to 200 guests for an event without a dance floor, Grace said.

Glasbern, which also offers venues for gatherings smaller than 80, boasts a full-service restaurant that is open to the public (seatings between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. daily).

The restaurant, housed in a renovated barn with 28-foot-high cathedral ceilings, offers a seasonally-changing menu featuring dishes made with local ingredients whenever possible.

Examples include seared Jurgielwicz & Son duck breast, Leidy’s Farms pork osso bucco, Glasbern-raised beef meatloaf, a local charcuterie and cheese board and a flourless chocolate cake featuring Kreider Farms vanilla ice cream.

Glasbern, owned by Al Granger, spans 150 acres and boasts a 24-hour fitness center, seasonal outdoor heated pool, walking trails and 37 unique rooms and suites.

“They’re all quaint and cozy,” Grace said of the overnight accommodations. “A chef-prepared breakfast is included with every stay and we also have a spa. We’re really a one-stop shop.”

Glasbern’s property dates to 1787 when the original tract of land was warranted to Malchoir Slep, a local farmer who, along with his family, worked on the land for nearly 80 years.

In 1870, Joel Mohr purchased the property and built the spring house, the first building on the property. Over the years, several barns and a family home were added.

In 1985, Al and Beth Granger purchased the original 16-acre farm that had been abandoned for 13 years following the death of the previous owner, William Kirschner.

The couple began a meticulous renovation project to create a welcoming historic country inn for guests and group gatherings.

Beth Granger died in 2006, but her vision of hospitality and farm-fresh culinary offerings continues at the inn, which was named best “romantic weekend getaway” by Philadelphia Magazine in 2016.

