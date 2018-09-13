Glad marketing stunt at Giant restaurant dinner for social media influencers leads to ethics controversy

On Monday, Giant hosted an invite-only dinner dubbed Three Moons. Attendees included a few people in the media and some social media influencers over two seatings. At the end of the first one, the final course arrived covered in Glad Press'n Seal. The guests were told that everything they had eaten that night had been made three days previously, kept refrigerated and wrapped in the sealing product.

In other words, the dinner was a commercial, or intended to be — all the centerpieces in the middle of the table concealed cameras filming reactions from the guests. And it was this otherwise simple “gotcha” element that exploded into a snake-eating-its-tail morality tale about ethics and transparency in food media, among influencers, ad agencies, journalists and restaurants.

Adam Sokolowski, a social media influencer invited to the second tasting, caught wind of the stunt and ultimately didn’t sit down for the dinner. On his Instagram account, Sokolowski posted a photo of the invite from a representative of FCB, an advertising agency, which told invitees that the menu would be “using interesting preservation techniques and fresh seasonal ingredients,” and that guests would be recorded on video, but did not mention Glad’s involvement.

The dinner was free, and at the conclusion, the attendees were offered $300 each in compensation. If their face showed up in the commercial, they'd get another $1,000. Even with the offer of cash, some in the room were not pleased. (For the record, no one from the Chicago Tribune attended the dinner.)

In his post, Sokolowski recounted his experience before the second seating, writing that he confronted Giant chef Jason Vincent, who happened to be outside the restaurant at the time. “I was incredulous, but managed to promptly tell Jason Vincent that what he’s doing is unethical, potentially a violation of his license, and definitely a complete dereliction of hospitality,” Sokolowski wrote.

"People were not stoked about the reveal," Vincent told the Tribune on Tuesday. At the second seating, Vincent told attendees upfront that Glad had rented the restaurant for the event. "There was no longer any surprise. We decided to manage expectations, which we didn't do the first time. We didn't vet the process that Glad was using."

Why did Giant, a restaurant that is nearly always packed, work with Glad?

"I'm not going to cry poverty," says Vincent. "But if (a company) says they'll pay $10,000 to rent out your restaurant on a day that you're typically closed, yeah, we are going to do that." The company wanted the kitchen to serve dishes that had been cooked, covered in its plastic wrap Press'n Seal and then refrigerated for three days. That wasn't a big deal for Giant since a few dishes are already prepared ahead of time, covered in oil and put in the fridge for a few days — a standard practice for many restaurants.

For Sokolowski, his post “was not even about being served three-day old food, though,” Sokolowski told the Tribune. “I’m not disappointed in Giant — I regret being emotional in my post — but I’m disappointed in the ad agency trying to fool us. There was no prior consent from us to do work on behalf of the brand. If they disclosed that Glad was involved somehow, I would have factored that in my decision to attend — I may or may not have, but let me make that decision.”

A spokesperson for the ad agency acknowledged organizing the event but made no comment on duping participants.

“FCB represented both Giant and Glad for the Three Moons Tasting Menu event,” said Brandon Cooke, FCB’s global chief communications officer in an email. “We wanted to create a special event where attendees could enjoy a night at Giant and experience the benefits of (the product), but in a way that had an element of surprise — and with the hope of getting honest feedback on the meal.”

The incident exploded into a furor on social media, with journalists, insiders and influencers weighing in, questioning the motives of the social media influencers — who are essentially paid marketers — looking to snag a quick buck from Glad, but Sokolowski says the incident runs deeper than that.

“We get a bad rap because there are some people that do take advantage of this system,” he said, “but this is a source of income, and my personal brand is also my business. When a brand reaches out to work together, I make a call about whether or not I want to work with them. With this experience, I thought I was supporting a local chef and his new menu — I didn’t know that FCB was an ad agency, they didn’t disclose that — but at the end we find out we’re actually promoting Glad? Influencers work with so many brands, and it takes weeks to decide if we eventually pursue a professional relationship. But I’m supposed to decide after a dinner with a contract I didn’t have time to read that I’m going to sign away my likeness for a project I didn’t consent to? This was questionably ethical and put a bad taste in my mouth.”

And while influencers have had their ethics questioned regularly, by followers and media critics alike, the ethical questions introduced by this incident fall upon FCB, the ad agency, according to industry watchers. As adjunct professor of communications at Johns Hopkins University, Megy Karydes trains her students in marketing and media ethics. She said, “The influencers were under the assumption that they were going to do their job — promote the chef and the restaurant. An influencer is a marketer, and there are laws that cover how they promote stories. The event was like a market research study, and you need to agree to the process from the beginning. They were not offered that chance.

“The onus falls on Glad and the restaurant to be transparent,” Karydes said. “The journalists and influencers were only doing their jobs, to cover the supposed new menu, but they were tricked into doing work they didn’t know they agreed to.”

For journalists who attended, there is an added layer of questionable ethics in that journalism codes do not allow payment from advertisers, which Glad was offering in compensation for participating. Sarah Freeman, managing editor for the magazine October, didn’t attend the event, but she posted on Twitter that she’d received an invite from the restaurant’s publicist, Cat Taylor, that sounded like a standard event invite. “I don’t know if I’m comfortable working with her anymore,” Freeman tweeted.

Elizabeth Atkinson, a freelance writer and Eater.com contributor, tweeted that she was at the second seating and was told the event was sponsored by Glad but was kept in the dark about the filming being for a commercial. She refused to sign the contract for compensation.

Taylor and Vincent are nothing but apologetic.

"I should have put myself in that position before any of that happened," says Vincent. "We are reaching out to apologize to everyone who attended." In an email to the Tribune, Taylor wrote, “I share the responsibility with the restaurant in any deception that was caused as a (result) of Glad’s private event.”

Karydes, the communications professor, said, “This incident comes down to ethics. If people can’t be honest and transparent, this doesn’t bode well for the food industry.”

