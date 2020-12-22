Giving back is part of Lee’s Famous Recipe

Shalimar, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken has one ingredient that will never change – philanthropy.

“Though it’s most often a ‘secret’ ingredient, one of the most important things we add to the business mix of Lee’s is giving back,” says Chuck Cooper, president and CEO of Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken. “Many of our franchisees and licensees give back to their local communities and, as a brand, philanthropy is something we remain committed to overall.”

Cooper says in 2020, Lee’s has done well through increased drive thru and delivery business and sees this year, one that has been tough for so many, as an even more important time to give back. Through charitable contributions and partnerships, Lee’s supports SanctumHouse.org that provides a safe haven for survivors of human trafficking; NeverSayNeverFoundation.org that helps kids and athletes strive to reach their full potential and puts on one of the most sought after, fully funded, adaptive sporting camps in the United States; ArmedForcesFamilies.org that provides support for our troops and their families; EurasiaPartners.org that works with church-planting teams; the Emerald Coast Autism Center , and CSI-USA.org , a human rights organization that advocates for and helps victims of religious persecution, enslavement, victimized children, and victims of natural disaster.

“We hope that by sharing information about this component of the Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken 50-year history, others will be encouraged to give this season, even in the midst of a trying year, and learn more about the work of these worthy organizations and others that are in need of help — especially during the holidays,” Cooper says.

To find out more about these organizations, click the links above. Learn more about Lee’s at leesfamousrecipe.com .

About Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken

For more than 50 years Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken, a casual dining franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never frozen chicken. Today there are 130 Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada and all are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.com .

