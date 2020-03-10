Givex Wraps Up Successful 2019 With Acquisitions, New Offices and Global Partnerships

After 20 years, Givex continues to be recognized for its operational intelligence across a wide variety of industries, from restaurant and retail to hospitality and the service sector.

Toronto, ON ( RestaurantNews.com ) Givex , the cloud-based customer engagement solution that helps to streamline business operations from end-to-end, is wrapping up a momentous year with over $20 billion in transactions worldwide. The brand is better positioned than ever to empower its merchants with data knowledge by delivering high-quality customer engagement solutions on time.

In 2019, Givex celebrated its 20th anniversary, opened new offices in Mexico City and Madrid and acquired three businesses: Owen Business Systems, GiftCertificates.ca and Easy Information Solutions. These acquisitions, along with several partnerships, helped the company grow by an impressive 60 employees.

In June 2019 Givex announced its acquisition of Giftcertificates.ca, the online service that sells gift cards from Canada’s largest brands direct to businesses and consumers. Givex took over the operation of Giftcertificates.ca and integrated it into the Givex system.

Last July Givex also acquired Easy Information Solutions, the distributor and reseller of point-of-sale, accounting and administrative systems to hotel and restaurant brands in Mexico. Easy Information Solutions is known for its experience representing international technology brands in the Mexican market. With this acquisition, the Easy Information Solutions rebranded as Givex Mexico and continued to support existing customers in addition to offering the wider portfolio of Givex products. These products include point-of-sale systems, self-service kiosks, tableside ordering tablets, online ordering, kitchen management systems, gift cards and loyalty programs.

That same month, Givex announced its acquisition of Owen Business Systems, the Canadian provider of retail and hospitality POS solutions. For over 50 years, Owen Business Systems has specialized in servicing the hospitality and retail industries, providing restaurant, grocery, hotel and clothing retail businesses with POS solutions that meet their needs. As part of the transition, Givex’s Retail POS solution will enhance functionality for Givex clients in fashion, grocery and other retail verticals.

In August 2019 Givex announced an exciting partnership with the Winnipeg Football Club that saw its point-of-sale (POS) and loaded ticket technologies deployed stadium-wide at the team’s IG Field for the 2019 season. This included 166 stations and 27 hand-held tablets across the stadium’s concessions, corporate suites and VIP lounge. The conversion to Givex’s fully integrated, cloud-based platform helps stadium staff to better and more efficiently service the venue’s 33,000 guests on game days and at special events.

Givex also partnered with Best Western Hotels & Resorts, the global hospitality company with over 4,500 hotels and resorts in nearly 100 countries and territories worldwide. Best Western will utilize the Givex gift card platform to issue and redeem Best Western Travel Cards globally. With the capability to issue cards in multiple currencies that are redeemable at all hotels worldwide, Best Western plans to leverage the Givex gift card platform in its future national promotions.

After this groundbreaking year for the company, Givex has no plans to slow down and is looking forward to continued growth in 2020 and beyond.

