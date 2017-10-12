Givex Partners with Futura Retail Solutions AG in Continued Push to Revolutionize Retail Sector

Integration with Gift Card and Loyalty Leader to Streamline Operations in Retail Space

Toronto (RestaurantNews.com) Givex, the global cloud-based customer engagement solution provider with best-in-class loyalty and gift card programs, has partnered with Futura Retail Solutions AG to certify Givex’s global gift card solution for Futura4POS, the flexible and scalable checkout system. Through Givex, retailers using Futura4POS will gain access to a full-featured, omnichannel gift card program which provides everything from physical cards to e-vouchers and supports the specialized needs of businesses that span multiple countries, currencies and brands.

Givex and Futura Retail Solutions completed this certification for a mutual client, a mid-sized retailer in Australia. Today’s retailers must compete harder than ever to retain and engage customers across all channels. As a result, brands are increasingly demanding point of sale systems with integrated solutions that can deliver robust features while driving engagement across all customer touchpoints.

“We aim to give our clients best-in-class flexibility, now and in the future,” said Don Gray, Founder and CEO of Givex. “A client’s vision of success may include POS providers or other third parties of their choice. We’re very excited to pursue these integrations and create mutual solutions that solve client problems with industry leaders like Futura Retail Solutions.”

Both Givex and Futura Retail Solutions are excited about the possibilities of this shift and look forward to providing their joint solution to many other retailers. The new partnership comes on the heels of incredible momentum for the Givex team, with over 800 integrations to POS, middleware providers and other third parties. This integrated gift card solution with Givex and Futura4POS can support businesses anywhere worldwide and has multi-currency features for brands that span across multiple countries.

“Omnichannel is essential to the future of retail,” says Vanjo Wandscher, CEO of Futura Retail Solutions AG. “We’re very glad to work with innovative solution providers like Givex, whose gift card solution can support the omnichannel experience our retail clients look for when they choose Futura4POS.”

About Givex®

Givex is a global cloud-based restaurant and retail management solution designed to streamline operational efficiencies and generate valuable and actionable customer data. Founded in 1999, Givex now offers a fully integrated suite of customizable products, including gift cards, loyalty, Vexilor™ point-of-sale (POS) system, Tiqer™ Tableside Ordering and Rx Analytics. Givex’s Uptix™ ticketing solution transforms traditional sports or event tickets into a mobile interactive platform, providing event managers with new insights into their customer base and the ability to elevate the fan experience. With more than 16 billion transactions conducted across more than 55 countries, Givex is at the forefront of how brands will compete for customers now and in the future. For more information about Givex please visit http://www.givex.com.

About Futura Retail Solutions AG



Futura offers Futura4Retail, an ERP tool and Futura4POS, a cash register program for all forms of product distribution. Futura4Retail is our retail management solution for selling fashion, sports goods and shoes. Futura4POS is our reliable and user-friendly solution for the point of sale. Our software is scalable and therefore suitable for enterprises of all shapes and sizes. The new Futura4SalesAssistant combines eCommerce and retail store sales. Established omni-channel features such as “Click & Reserve” can be adopted into your daily business on the sales floor. The Futura Group is supporting more than 35,000 Futura installations in 27 countries of the world.

