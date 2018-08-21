Givex Partners with Elo to Offer an Integrated Point of Sale and Ordering Kiosk Solution to Revolutionize the Quick Service Industry

New Self Ordering Kiosks Leverage Vexilor POS to Deliver the Ultimate Guest Experience

Toronto, Canada (RestaurantNews.com) Givex®, the cloud-based customer engagement solution that streamlines end-to-end business operations, has just announced a partnership with Elo, a leading global supplier of touchscreen solutions. Givex will be offering ordering kiosks using Elo’s self-service touchscreen technology to dynamic, fast-growing quick service and fast casual restaurant chains.

Kiosks have been swiftly growing in popularity in the restaurant space, with many owner-operators implementing them in order to provide more customer convenience and optimize their labor force. This new combined solution delivers even more in these areas by using Givex’s Vexilor POS to provide deep customization and enterprise-wide data visibility, marrying it to Elo’s well-known hardware quality and reliability.

“Many successful restaurant chains are already familiar with Elo’s touchscreens in their high-traffic environments,” says Don Gray, CEO, Givex. “Their ease of integration is incredible. We’re very excited to partner with them to offer ordering kiosks which use our POS to work seamlessly with all aspects of operations from food production to online ordering. We truly believe such tightly integrated systems move customers through the queue faster and are the future of the guest experience.”

“The combination of Vexilor POS and Elo I-Series allows for seamless deployment of commercial-grade Android solutions across multiple touchpoints within the restaurant chains that Givex serves,” says Dave Murphy, senior director of point-of-sale strategy and partner development at Elo. “This makes it easier for Givex to deploy and manage new and innovative solutions that enhance the customer experience and increase the restaurant operators’ average check.”

Vexilor POS was developed in close collaboration with industry-leading restaurant chains in order to create a restaurant management solution that streamlines operations.

About GIVEX®

Givex® is a global cloud-based operations management solution designed to streamline business efficiencies and generate valuable and actionable customer data. Since its founding in 1999, Givex has provided operational intelligence across a wide of variety of industries, from restaurant and retail to hospitality and the service sector, offering a fully integrated suite of customizable products, including gift cards, loyalty, Vexilor point-of-sale (POS) system, Tiqer Tableside Ordering and Rx Analytics. Givex’s Uptix ticketing solution transforms traditional sports or event tickets into a mobile interactive platform, providing event managers with new insights into their customer base and the ability to elevate the fan experience. With more than 16 billion transactions conducted across more than 55 countries, Givex is at the forefront of how brands will compete for customers now and in the future. For more information about Givex please visit http://www.givex.com.

About Elo

Elo is a global leader in touchscreen solutions including point of sale systems, self-service and interactive signage displays from 10 to 70 inches. The inventor of the touchscreen, Elo now has 20+ million retail and hospitality installations in 80+ countries with products designed in California and built to last with a 3-year standard warranty. The Elo touchscreen experience has consistently stood for quality, reliability and innovation. Elo intellectual property is protected by global patent, trademark and design registrations. Learn more about Elo’s interactive displays at EloTouch.com. Follow Elo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

