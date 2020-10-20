Givex Launches Mobile App to Streamline Online Ordering, Gift Card and Loyalty Programs for Restaurants

The cloud-based restaurant technology company announces the addition of a mobile app to its popular platform, providing affordable operational efficiency for restaurant owners and a simple interface and a contactless experience for customers.

Toronto, ON ( RestaurantNews.com ) In a time when restaurants across the globe are struggling to navigate strict regulations for indoor dining while the window for outdoor dining is rapidly closing, technology has been a boon for the industry — more specifically, it’s helped to streamline operations and capture revenue for off-premise dining. Even with that in mind, many restaurant owners don’t have the time, staff or money to invest into expensive technology enhancements. Restaurant technology company Givex offers a solution to restaurant owners who are looking for a customizable, cost-effective and easy-to-use solution: a mobile app that allows customers to place an order, purchase or refill gift cards and earn loyalty points and rewards.

The Givex Customer WebSuite delivers gift card, loyalty and online ordering capability all in a single mobile app and provides a unified experience across desktop and mobile. It integrates with Givex POS, streamlining the online ordering process for restaurant owners and creating a simple, contactless payment experience for customers. Givex’s solution is device-agnostic and requires no additional IT support. Changes, updates and upgrades to the app are automatically available to the consumer, preventing the need for the download of version upgrades.

“Interest in contactless payment options and online ordering has surged during the pandemic,” said Brittain Brown, president of Givex. “But many restaurants found it hard to justify the costs of developing their own mobile app. Givex’s Customer WebSuite solution provides a cost-effective option for many clients while integrating tightly with their Givex POS. This app will allow restaurants to own the direct relationship with their customers.”

Impact Kitchen , a four-unit health food restaurant chain based in Ontario, closed its locations at the start of the pandemic and took that time to consolidate its technology solutions to prepare for aggressive growth. The brand recently partnered with Givex to develop a new technology suite including dynamic digital menu screens, point-of-sale systems, kitchen sequence systems and online ordering through the Impact mobile app using Givex’s Customer WebSuite — allowing customers to order and pay while collecting loyalty points. These systems were designed to create a contactless restaurant experience, accomplishing the ultimate goal of enhancing safety, improving the customer experience and fostering the Impact Kitchen community.

“Impact Kitchen made the most of our temporary shutdown by taking the time to retool our operations and prepare for future growth,” said Josh Broun, co-founder of Impact Kitchen. “We could see that a new technology suite and branded app would be central to that goal. With Givex, we are delivering a seamless and contactless customer experience while being able to engage our community directly.”

About Givex

Givex is a global cloud-based operations management solution designed to streamline business efficiencies and generate valuable and actionable customer data. Since its founding in 1999, Givex has provided operational intelligence across a wide variety of industries, from restaurant and retail to hospitality and the service sector, offering a fully integrated suite of customizable products, including gift cards, loyalty, point-of-sale (POS) systems, and analytics. Givex’s Uptix

ticketing solution transforms traditional sports or event tickets into a mobile interactive platform, providing event managers with new insights into their customer base and the ability to elevate the fan experience. With more than 16 billion transactions conducted across more than 55 countries, Givex is at the forefront of how brands will compete for customers now and in the future. For more information about Givex, please visit www.givex.com .

About Impact Kitchen

Impact Kitchen is a gluten free fast-casual restaurant providing healthy nutritionally dense foods, with a focus on quality and sustainability. Impact Kitchen provides dine-in, takeout, catering and grocery delivery, offering paleo, vegan, dairy free and keto friendly options. With four locations in downtown Toronto, Impact Kitchen is open for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner and serves power bowls, soups & stews, baked goods, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wellness drinks, coffee, tea, and much more. Visit our website at www.impactkitchen.ca for more information or download the Impact app at https://www.impactkitchen.ca/app .

