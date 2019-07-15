Givex Acquires Easy Information Solutions in Mexico

Givex furthers Mexico expansion with acquisition of leading provider of hotel and restaurant technology solutions

Mexico City (RestaurantNews.com) Givex, the cloud-based customer engagement solution that helps to streamline business operations from end-to-end, announced today the acquisition of Easy Information Solutions, the distributor and reseller of point of sale, accounting and administrative systems to hotel and restaurant brands in Mexico for over 20 years.

Easy Information Solutions is known for its experience representing international technology brands in the Mexican market. With this acquisition, the company will be renamed Givex Mexico and will continue to support existing customers in addition to offering the wider portfolio of Givex products. These products include point of sale systems, self-service kiosks, tableside ordering tablets, online ordering, kitchen management systems, gift cards and loyalty programs.

“We’ve supported gift card clients in Mexico for many years,” says Don Gray, CEO of Givex. “The time is right for us to expand our local presence here and demonstrate to retail and hospitality merchants how our integrated technology can speed up operations and create new revenue opportunities. I am very pleased to have found our ideal partner in the Easy Information Solutions team. They are the right people to bring Givex POS to market and help us grow our brand in Mexico.”

“At Easy Information Solutions, we are very excited to now be part of Givex,” says Javier Aguilar, General Manager, Givex Mexico. “After 20 years of experience in the food and beverage industry in Mexico focused mainly on the hotel industry, we needed a suite of cutting-edge technological solutions to offer restaurant groups. Nowadays, these companies are expanding and will be looking to take advantage of new products like gift cards, loyalty programs and of course Givex POS, an amazing cloud system with real time access to reports and more. Once again and on behalf of the EIS team, we are really proud to now be a part of the Givex family.”

For more information about Givex, visit www.givex.com.

About Givex®

Givex is a global cloud-based operations management solution designed to streamline business efficiencies and generate valuable and actionable customer data. Since its founding in 1999, Givex has provided operational intelligence across a wide of variety of industries, from restaurant and retail to hospitality and the service sector, offering a fully integrated suite of customizable products, including gift cards, loyalty, point-of-sale (POS) systems, tableside ordering and analytics. Givex’s Uptix ticketing solution transforms traditional sports or event tickets into a mobile interactive platform, providing event managers with new insights into their customer base and the ability to elevate the fan experience. With more than 16 billion transactions conducted across more than 55 countries, Givex is at the forefront of how brands will compete for customers now and in the future. For more information about Givex please visit http://www.givex.com.