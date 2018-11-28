  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Give us the gift of your family holiday cookie recipes

From www.mcall.com by Jennifer Sheehan
Give us the gift of your family holiday cookie recipes

Regardless of whether it's a kiffle, a snickerdoodle or a classic cut-out, cookies are crucial at the holidays.

And nearly every family has a special recipe, a cookie that simply must be made every year.

We want your favorite family recipes for holiday cookies.

Here's what we need: Your name, where you live, and the history of your cookie, and of course the recipe (as detailed as possible please). Email is best: jsheehan@mcall.com (please put "holiday cookie" in the subject line.)

You can also send it to: Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call, P.O. Box 1260, Allentown PA 18105.

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628